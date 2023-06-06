Court rejects bail plea in 2020 riots, says accused playing hide & seek

A court here Tuesday dismissed the bail application of an accused in a case of the 2020 northeast Delhi riots, saying he was playing a game of hide and seek".

Additional Sessions Judge Pulastya Pramacha was hearing the bail plea of Mohammed Waseem, who along with 27 others was booked by Dayalpur police for various offences under the Indian Penal Code, including rioting and attempt to murder, besides provisions of the Arms Act.

... this is well apparent that applicant is playing game of hide and seek. Accordingly, the bail application is rejected, the judge said.

ASJ Pramachala noted Waseem filed the plea on grounds of arranging finance for the admission of his daughter in an educational institution.

The submissions about the merits of the case said the accused's last bail application was dismissed by the present court. The date of the order, however, was not mentioned, nor a copy of the order filed, the judge said.

On the other hand, the investigating officer's (IOs) reply stated that Waseem's last bail application was dismissed as withdrawn before the Delhi High Court.

Also Read Delhi Riots 2020: HC to hear Sharjeel Imam's bail plea in UAPA case Monday Court to hear Imran Khan's bail plea on Tue; grants bail to his wife Aaftab Poonawala withdraws bail plea applied 'erroneously' at Delhi court Delhi riots: Court dismisses plea over registration of FIR on mosque attack 2020 Delhi riots: Court adjourns case with warning to prosecution India is a fantastic potential market but taxation higher: IATA chief NMDC in line to set up two slurry pipelines in Bastar district Trade body seeks 50 new agro-processing clusters in state in Rajasthan Database of nearly 9 million MSMEs on the cards in Uttar Pradesh Kejriwal to skip hearing in defamation case on Wednesday, seek documents

After withdrawing the aforesaid application, the present application was moved on May 30 and I cannot assume that grounds taken in this application could not have been taken before the Delhi High Court, the judge said, while dismissing the application.