close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Trade body seeks 50 new agro-processing clusters in state in Rajasthan

A package of general financial incentives (exemptions and subsidies) is available for agro-processing, agri-business, and agri-export units

Anil Sharma Jaipur
Agriculture

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2023 | 10:24 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A Rajasthan-based trade body has urged Prime Mini­ster Narendra Modi to provide 50 new agro-processing clusters to the state. 
Agric­ulture & allied sectors contribute around 25 per cent to the state’s gross domestic product. 

Prem Biyani, the executive president of Akhil Rajya Trade & Industry Association (Rajasthan), said the setting up of these food processing clusters would help the state export quality products along with consumption in the local markets. 
Biyani said this would ensure that farmers get better prices for their produce because agriculture products purchased at support prices by the government would flow to these units, and this awould also reduce the economic burden on the government. 

The state has in place an agro-processing, agri-business, and agri-export promotion policy, which offers sops and concessions such as capital subsidies, subsidies on the freight for export of ordinary and organic produce, and interest subsidies for agro-processing units and for agro-processing infrastructure projects. 
Besides, a package of general financial incentives (exemptions and subsidies) is available for agro-processing, agri-business, and agri-export units. 

Also Read

Centre to come up with a single trade body to promote exports: Report

Rajasthan farmers to get Rs 500 cr in FY24 to build greenhouses, shade nets

Trade body calls for cheaper land rates to set up industries in Rajasthan

Trade body seeks fast-track desk for project clearance in Rajasthan

Rajasthan Right to Health Act: The provisions and why doctors protested

Database of nearly 9 million MSMEs on the cards in Uttar Pradesh

Kejriwal to skip hearing in defamation case on Wednesday, seek documents

HC asks trial courts to allow hybrid hearing of cases without prior request

TN CM lauds IFS official for winning UNESCO award for biosphere management

Solve road, housing-related problems promptly: Smriti Irani to officials


Rajasthan contributes 42 per cent of the country's total bajra production, according to statistics. Similarly, it contributes 45 per to mustard, 22 per cent to oilseeds, 17 per to sesame, 19 per cent to groundnut, 20 per to chana, 13 per to jawar, and 85 per to guar. 
In the fiscal year 2021–22, the total production of fruits was 956,000  tonnes, while that of vegetables stood at 2.37 million tonnes, spices (1.04 mt), food grains and pulses (25.4 mt) and oilseeds (10 mt).   

Topics : Narendra Modi Agri Park

First Published: Jun 06 2023 | 10:24 PM IST

Latest News

View More

IndiGo's audacity? Media platform founder complains about high ticket costs

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Surge in market valuations may give PNB, three other PSBs largecap status

mutual funds
2 min read

Kia Seltos facelift spotted in X Line variant, check design updates

Kia motors, Seltos
2 min read

Don't take any step that would undermine sports: Anurag Thakur to wrestlers

Anurag Thakur
1 min read

Trial court can't send foreigner to detention while granting bail: Delhi HC

Delhi High Court
4 min read

Most Popular

Alstom emerges as lowest bidder for 100 alluminium Vande Bharat trains

GE T&amp;D: Profitable growth remains elusive
3 min read

LIVE updates: Growth of 8 core industries stood at 3.5% in April YoY

Photo credit: PI Industries website
3 min read

Biryanis, condoms, Jalebi-Fafda & soup bowls: What we Swiggy'd in IPL 2023

Behrouz’s Zaikedaar Paneer Biryani
2 min read

World wrestling body notes wrestlers' protest, wants WFI polls in 45 days

Wrestlers in Haridwar
4 min read

Indian regulators step up scrutiny ahead of FATF review in Nov: Report

Mauritius joins Pakistan on FATF's 'grey list'; questions over FPI inflows
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon