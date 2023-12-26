Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Covid-19 JN.1 variant update: India registers 63 cases of new strain

JN.1 Covid- 19 variant: The Karnataka government on Monday said 34 cases of Covid-19's variant JN.1 have been found in the state so far

covid, coronavirus, corona

Photo: ANI | Twitter

BS Web Team New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 26 2023 | 12:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India registered a single-day rise of 628 new Covid-19 cases on Monday, taking the total number of active cases to 4,054, according to data updated by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare till Tuesday morning. Of those, sixty-three cases of Covid-19 sub-variant JN.1 were reported in India till Sunday.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in the country stands at 45,009,248 (45 million). The total death count stood at 533,334 (0.53 million).
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

JN.1 Covid-19 variant: Karnataka registers 34 cases of JN.1 variant

The Karnataka government on Monday said 34 cases of Covid-19's variant JN.1 had been found in the state so far, which include three deaths. Twenty of these 34 cases of JN.1 detected in Karnataka are from Bengaluru alone.

Out of 34 JN.1 cases in the state, 20 are from Bengaluru city, while four are from Mysuru, three from Mandya, one each from Ramanagara, Bengaluru Rural, Kodagu and Chamarajanagara.

The Karnataka Department of Health & Family Welfare Services said in a release," "Samples of Covid-19 positive cases were tested for the newly reported Omicron variant of Covid-19, i.e., JN.1 at National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune and National Centre for Biological Sciences (NCBS), Bengaluru. Genome sequencing results of 60 samples are available as on date, out of 192 samples submitted....A total of 34 cases have been detected as JN.1 variant."

The results of the remaining positive cases may be available by December 27.

JN.1 Covid-19 variant: Health officials asked to ensure availability of ventilators, oxygen cylinders

Maharashtra Minister Sanjay Bansode asked health officials to make ventilators, oxygen cylinders and other necessary equipment available at government hospitals. Bansode stated that the health department must take precautionary measures and ensure the availability of necessary equipment and medicines at all government-run facilities.

Covid-19 India update: Kerala registers 128 fresh Covid-19 cases

Kerala reported 128 fresh Covid-19 cases and one death due to the disease in the last 24 hours, according to data on the Union Health Ministry website on Monday. Of the 315 active coronavirus infections reported nationwide till 8 am, 128 were from Kerala, taking the number of active cases in the state to 3,128, as per the website.

Also Read

21 new cases of Covid-19 sub-variant JN.1 found in 3 states: NITI Aayog

JN.1 detected in Kerala: All you need to know about the Covid variant

Covid-19 variant JN.1 in Kerala: 4 deaths reported, Karnataka on alert

Kerala Covid-19 update: 1,634 active cases, 1 death reported in state

JN.1 Covid variant: States issue advisories, Mandaviya holds review meet

Delhi air quality: AQI in several parts of capital 'very poor' on Tuesday

Manipur returning to normalcy after enduring over 7 months of ethnic strife

Sanjay Bhandari case: Court issues NBW against UK national Sumit Chaddha

Covid-positive samples sent for genome sequencing in Delhi as cases spike

Weather Update: Dense layer of fog surrounds northern parts of India


JN.1 Covid-19 variant: States, UTs urged to use Covid-19 control-and-management strategies

Last week, Union Health Secretary Sudhansh Pant emphasised the employment of Covid-19 control-and-management strategies considering the holiday season and advised states and Union territories to implement public health measures to reduce the risk of the transmission of the disease.

States have also been asked to adhere to compliance with the operational guidelines for a revised Covid-19 surveillance strategy shared by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

JN.1 Covid-19 variant symptoms

Fever, cough, cold and sore throat are some of the symptoms of the new JN.1 Covid variant. Fatigue, nausea and uneasiness in breathing are also reported in some cases. Patients can also report other symptoms like diarrhoea and body aches.
Topics : Coronavirus Coronavirus Tests India Coronavirus Vaccine India vaccination BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 26 2023 | 12:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveIndia vs South Africa 1st Test, Day 1Infosys Share PriceGold Silver Price TodayMicrosoft Surface Laptop Go 3 reviewIND vs SA 1st Test Playing 11Weather UpdateBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon