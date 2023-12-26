Weather Update: Dense layer of fog surrounds northern parts of India

The temperature is dropping significantly throughout the country. Today, North and North-Western parts of India are covered with a thick layer of fog reducing visibility. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts that the dense fog will continue during the early hours in different areas of Delhi, Chandigarh, Punjab, Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

The weather office predicts heavy fog in the morning in the isolated pockets of Punjab, Haryana, and East Uttar Pradesh from the 25th to the 27th of December and foggy conditions from December 29 to December 30. The minimum temperature is expected to dip a few notches in the region.

On December 26 and 27, parts of Rajasthan and North Madhya Pradesh will also witness dense fog. Additionally, the northeast states of Meghalaya, Assam, Manipur, Nagpur, Mizoram and Tripura are also expected to be surrounded by dense fog.

Heavy fog in the coming days

The India Meteorological Department predicts that dense fog conditions are likely to continue in the early hours in the region of Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Chandigarh, and Uttar Pradesh between 26-28, December 2023 and over Rajasthan and north Madhya Pradesh on 26 and 27, December 2023.

As northern India faces fog blankets, the various southern parts of the country experience light to moderate rainfall. As per the IMD weather bulletin, fresh light to moderate rainfall is also expected to take place within the next five days in Kerala, Mahek, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, Karaikal, and Lakshadweep.

The IMD also indicated fresh western disturbances expected to influence India from December 29. The disturbance is anticipated to bring a wet spell over Northwest and adjoining Central India during the period from December 30 to January 2, 2024/.

The weather department also added that there will be no change in minimum temperature in the next couple of days across the country.

The influence of Northeast winds could be seen in a fresh spell of light to moderate rains over Coastal Tamil Nadu from December 30 to January 1, 2024.