Kerala Covid-19 update: 1,634 active cases, 1 death reported in state

As the number of active Covid-19 cases in Kerala continued to rise on Monday, Health Minister Veena George emphasised that the state high-level committee is rigorously monitoring the occupancy rate of intensive care units (ICU) beds, oxygen beds, and ventilators across government and private hospitals.



1,634 active Covid-19 cases in Kerala: Union health ministry



Data from the Union Health Ministry's website showed that the number of active Covid-19 cases in Kerala on Monday rose by 111 to 1,634. The 111 new cases in Kerala are out of the 127 reported from across the country. Kerala also reported one death due to Covid-19 during the day. The total number of deaths in the state since the Covid-19 outbreak three years ago went up to 72,053.



The number of people who were cured, discharged or migrated during the day after being diagnosed with the infection was 115.



Kerala health minister refutes allegations of inaction



Veena George alleged that some people were trying to create panic among the public hours after the Leader of the Opposition, V D Satheesan, raised the issue of rising Covid-19 cases in Kerala in the Assembly.



Veena George stated that Kerala's health department had issued precautions in advance and executed preparatory work. The ministerial meeting had decided to send the samples for whole genome sequencing at that time, she added.



"Samples have been sent for whole genomic testing since November. JN.1 was detected in only one sample, from a 79-year-old person from Karakulam, Thiruvananthapuram. That patient was cured after treatment at home," the minister said.



Stating that Singapore had found JN.1 in 15 people who travelled from India to the country in the past few months, Veena George said that this means that the Covid-19 variant is also present in other states of India.



Veena George pointed towards the peculiarity of the Covid-19 case in Kerala, highlighting that it was found through testing conducted in the state.



1,957 oxygen beds, 2,454 ICU beds prepared



\Veena George said that adequate steps have been taken to ensure the availability of isolation wards, rooms, oxygen beds, ICU beds, and ventilators in hospitals. "From the beginning, we have been looking at whether the use of ICU beds and ventilators is on the rise. It is still being monitored," she said.



The minister said that 1,957 oxygen beds, 2,454 ICU beds, and 937 ICU beds with ventilators have been arranged. An online mock drill was conducted from December 13 to 16, involving 1,192 government and private hospitals, to ensure their preparedness, she said.



Karnataka government asks people over 60 years of age to wear masks



On Monday, the Karnataka government asked people above the age of 60, and those with comorbidities to wear masks amid a rise in Covid-19 cases in the state and the detection of a case of Covid-19 sub-variant JN.1 in neighbouring Kerala.



Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao stated that restrictions on movement and gathering of people are not needed as of now and that the government would come out with an advisory soon.