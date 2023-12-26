Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Covid-positive samples sent for genome sequencing in Delhi as cases spike

"Delhi is witnessing 3-4 (Covid) cases every day, which means positivity rate is less than 1 per cent. The samples of positive patients have been sent for genome sequencing," an official said

Photo: Pexels

9 cases have been detected in Maharashtra, eight in Karnataka, six in Kerala, four in Tamil Nadu and two in Telangana | Photo: Pexels

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 26 2023 | 11:17 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Delhi government has sent Covid-19 positive samples to laboratories for genome sequencing, officials said on Tuesday.
Sixty-three cases of Covid sub-variant JN.1 were reported in the country till Sunday, including 34 in Goa, official sources said.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Nine cases have been detected in Maharashtra, eight in Karnataka, six in Kerala, four in Tamil Nadu and two in Telangana, they added.
"Delhi is witnessing three-four (Covid) cases every day, which means the positivity rate is less than 1 per cent. The samples of the positive patients have been sent for genome sequencing," an official said.
He said the samples have been sent to the genome-sequencing laboratories at the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) hospital and Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS).
Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said on Monday that the national capital is recording three-four Covid cases on an average every day and asserted that the city is well equipped to fight the virus resurgence.
"We had a meeting with the Centre over the Covid-19 situation and were informed that the number of cases is increasing in southern states like Kerala, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu," Bharadwaj told reporters on the sidelines of an event.
"We have been conducting tests and receiving three to four cases per day on an average.... We have conducted mock drills and made all necessary arrangements," he said.

Also Read

Centre holds meeting on Covid, asks states to ramp up genome sequencing

JN.1 Covid variant: States issue advisories, Mandaviya holds review meet

Covid New Variant: Everything you need to know about JN.1 found in Kerala

Serum Institute of India to apply for licence of JN.1 Covid variant vaccine

JN.1 outbreak: As new cases rise, 10 things you must know about new variant

Weather Update: Dense layer of fog surrounds northern parts of India

Tamil Nadu: Cuddalore remembers victims on 19th anniversary of 2004 Tsunami

2 flights diverted, nearly 30 delayed at Delhi airport due to dense fog

CISF interrogates Indian passengers implicated in alleged trafficking scam

Temporary bridge set up for Christmas festivities in Kerala collapses

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Coronavirus Delhi government Coronavirus Tests corona

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 26 2023 | 11:17 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveIndia vs South Africa 1st Test, Day 1Infosys Share PriceGold Silver Price TodayMicrosoft Surface Laptop Go 3 reviewIND vs SA 1st Test Playing 11Weather UpdateBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon