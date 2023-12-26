Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

5 flight diverted, nearly 30 delayed at Delhi airport due to dense fog

As per information available on the Delhi airport website, around 30 flights have been delayed in the morning

flights, airlines, aircraft, passengers, flying, air travel

CAT III pertains to operating flights when the visibility is quite low

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 26 2023 | 11:30 AM IST

Listen to This Article

A total of 5 flights were diverted and nearly 30 flights delayed at the Delhi airport on Tuesday morning due to dense fog.

An official said the flights were diverted to Jaipur during 0830 to 1000 hours.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Earlier, one flight each of IndiGo and SpiceJet were diverted to Jaipur.

As per information available on the Delhi airport website, around 30 flights have been delayed in the morning.

In a post on X, DIAL gave a fog alert at around 0730 hrs saying that while landing and takeoffs continue at the Delhi airport, flights that are not CAT III compliant may get affected.

CAT III pertains to operating flights when the visibility is quite low.

"Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information. Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted," the Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) said in the post.

Also Read

Dense fog disrupts flight operations at Delhi and Hyderabad airports

Delhi Airport issues passenger advisory as visibility dips due to thick fog

20 flights cancelled, 120 delayed at Delhi airport amid heavy rains

Andhra train accident: 33 trains cancelled, diverted, short-terminated

Train fares reduced by up to 25% on several routes: All you need to know

CISF interrogates Indian passengers implicated in alleged trafficking scam

Temporary bridge set up for Christmas festivities in Kerala collapses

LIVE: FM Nirmala Sitharaman to visit flood-hit region of Tamil Nadu

Govt to give white ration cards to poor in Telangana: Congress leader Rao

PM Modi to soon flag off Amrit Bharat train with Push-Pull tech: Vaishnaw

Topics : Delhi airport flights cancelled flights divert flight fares flight delay Dense fog

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 26 2023 | 10:42 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveIndia vs South Africa 1st Test, Day 1Infosys Share PriceGold Silver Price TodayMicrosoft Surface Laptop Go 3 reviewIND vs SA 1st Test Playing 11Weather UpdateBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon