Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Tamil Nadu: Cuddalore remembers victims on 19th anniversary of 2004 Tsunami

The event began with a moment of silence, allowing everyone to reflect on the magnitude of the tragedy and the lives that were forever changed

Chennai flood

As many as 610 people lost lives in Tamil Nadu and various fishing villages, including Thithu and Billumedu, were swept away by the tsunami waves (Photo: SHINE JACOB)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 26 2023 | 10:50 AM IST

Listen to This Article

On the 19th anniversary of the 2004 Tsunami on Tuesday, the fisherfolk and residents in Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore district paid homage to those who lost lives in the catastrophe.
The event began with a moment of silence, allowing everyone to reflect on the magnitude of the tragedy and the lives that were forever changed.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The fisherfolk, dressed in traditional attire, offered prayers.
The remembrance day was also observed in Tamil Nadu's Pazlaverkadu beach.
This solemn occasion served as a reminder of the immense tragedy that struck their community and the resilience they have shown in the face of such adversity.
The fisherfolk, who were directly affected by the tsunami, shared their stories of survival and loss, recounting the harrowing experiences they went through.
The residents, too, expressed their deep sorrow and empathy for the victims and their families.
The event was also attended by regional leaders and some government officials, who expressed their solidarity to the families of the victims.
The flood from the tsunami on December 26, 2004, affected several regions of Tamil Nadu including Singarathoppu Devanambattinam, Dalanguda, Sonanguppam, Sothikuppam, Akkaraikkori and MGR.
As many as 610 people lost lives in Tamil Nadu and various fishing villages, including Thithu and Billumedu, were swept away by the tsunami waves.
The 2004 Tsunami was a result of an earthquake that occurred on the island of Sumatra in Indonesia.
As per UNESCO's data, the earthquake, the third largest since 1900, caused severe damage and casualties in northern Sumatra, Indonesia, and in the Nicobar Islands, India.
The death toll was recorded as 227,898 dead or missing and presumed dead in 14 countries across the Indian Ocean.
The worst hit country was Indonesia with 167,540 listed as dead or missing and presumed dead, and damages of around 4,451.6 million dollars.
The remaining fatalities occurred in Sri Lanka (35,322), India (16,269), Thailand (8,212), Somalia (289), Maldives (108), Malaysia (75), Myanmar (61), Tanzania (13), Bangladesh (2), Seychelles (2), South Africa (2), Yemen (2), and Kenya (1). The total estimated material losses in the Indian Ocean region were 10 billion dollars (over Rs 80,000 crore) and insured losses were 2 billion dollars, as per International Tsunami Information Centre data.

Also Read

Asia Cup 2023 Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Playing 11, toss result, live streaming

Asia Cup final, IND vs SL Highlights: Siraj hero as India lift the trophy

World Cup, PAK vs SL Highlights: Rizwan, Shafique shine in historic win

Cricket World Cup 2023 ENG vs SL Playing 11, toss result, live streaming

Cricket World Cup 2023 IND vs SL Playing 11, toss result and live streaming

2 flights diverted, nearly 30 delayed at Delhi airport due to dense fog

CISF interrogates Indian passengers implicated in alleged trafficking scam

Temporary bridge set up for Christmas festivities in Kerala collapses

LIVE: FM Nirmala Sitharaman to visit flood-hit region of Tamil Nadu

Govt to give white ration cards to poor in Telangana: Congress leader Rao

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Tsunami Tamil Nadu Natural Disasters

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 26 2023 | 10:50 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveIndia vs South Africa 1st Test, Day 1Infosys Share PriceGold Silver Price TodayDelhi Air QualityMicrosoft Surface Laptop Go 3 ReviewCovid-19 Case UpdatesBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon