close
Sensex (0.52%)
64112.65 + 329.85
Nifty (0.49%)
19140.90 + 93.65
Nifty Midcap (0.09%)
38735.20 + 33.35
Nifty Smallcap (-0.04%)
5823.45 -2.30
Nifty Bank (0.60%)
43039.15 + 257.15
Heatmap

Covid vaccination didn't increase risk of deaths among young adults: Study

Factors that did increase such chances included being in the hospital for Covid in the past and certain behaviours like binge drinking and intense physical activity shortly before death, study said

Photo: Bloomberg

Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2023 | 11:54 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

COVID-19 vaccination did not increase the risk of sudden deaths among young adults in India, according to a study conducted by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).
Factors that did increase such chances included being in the hospital for Covid in the past and certain behaviours like binge drinking and intense physical activity shortly before death, the study said.
The study, titled "Factors associated with sudden deaths among adults aged 18-45 years in India -- a multicentric matched case-control study", is under peer review and yet to be published. It was completed earlier this month, official sources said on Monday.
Citing the ICMR study, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said at Gujarat's Bhavnagar on Sunday that those who had earlier suffered a severe bout of Covid must not overexert themselves for a year or two to avoid heart attacks and cardiac arrests.
Anecdotal reports of sudden deaths among healthy young adults in India led the researchers to conduct the investigation. The deaths raised concerns that they might be related to COVID-19 or the vaccination against the disease, the sources said.
The study was conducted to investigate the factors contributing to sudden unexplained deaths among healthy young adults in India.
The study included cases of apparently healthy individuals aged 18-45 years with no underlying health issues who died suddenly from unexplained causes between October 1, 2021 and March 31, 2023.
For each case, four matched controls were selected based on age, gender and locality, the sources said.
Investigators enrolled 729 cases and 2,916 controls and collected information from both the cases and controls about aspects, such as their medical history, behaviours like smoking, alcohol use and intense physical activity, whether they were hospitalised due to Covid and whether they were administered any vaccine dose.
"COVID-19 vaccination did not increase the risk of sudden deaths among young adults in India. In fact, COVID-19 vaccination reduced the risk of sudden deaths among adults.
"Factors that did increase the chances of sudden deaths included being in the hospital for COVID-19 in the past and certain behaviours like binge drinking and intense physical activity shortly before death. In summary, this research provides important insights into the factors contributing to sudden deaths among young adults in India," the study said.

Also Read

PM Modi hails Vivek Agnihotri's latest 'The Vaccine War' in Rajasthan

World AIDS Vaccine Day 2023: Date, history, significance and more

One-shot chikungunya vaccine found safe, effective in first phase 3 trial

BioNTech faces several lawsuits in Germany over Covid vaccine side effects

Strengthen routine immunisation, focus on unvaccinated children: WHO

SC accepts unconditional apology of NCLAT member, slaps fine of Rs 1 cr

National Games: Jyothi Yarraji clinches 100m hurdles gold in record time

Strongly opposed to India's abstention on Israel-Hamas war: Sonia Gandhi

'Might is Right' has no place in maritime order: Rajnath takes dig at China

Entrepreneurs should invest in UP, govt will guarantee security: Adityanath

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : Coronavirus Coronavirus Vaccine Vaccine

First Published: Oct 30 2023 | 11:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveENG vs SL Playing 11Halloween 2023Gold-Silver Price TodayChampions Trophy 2025Telangana Election LIVEAFG vc SL Live ScoreBS BFSI Summit LIVE

Elections 2023

Mizoram polls: PM Modi cancels campaign trip to state, Amit Shah to step inChhattisgarh elections: NOTA should be scrapped, says CM Bhupesh Baghel

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs SA Playing 11 LIVE: All eyes of XIs todayIND vs ENG: Virat bowls to Rohit, Bumrah bats for 30 mins, Gill foxed Siraj

India News

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy wants Indian youth to work 70 hours a weekRaahgiri Day 2023: All you need to know about Delhi's traffic advisory

Economy News

Festival season to bring some cheer to economy, say economists: PollReserve Bank of India allows premature deposit withdrawal up to Rs 1 crore
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon