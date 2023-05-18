close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

World AIDS Vaccine Day 2023: Date, history, significance and more

World AIDS Vaccine Day 2023 is observed every year on May 18 to spread awareness and knowledge about AIDS and HIV diseases and its vaccine.

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
HIV

World AIDS Vaccine Day

2 min read Last Updated : May 18 2023 | 10:36 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

World AIDS Vaccine Day is observed every year on May 18. The day is also known as HIV Vaccine Knowledge Day. The days aim to spread awareness about AIDS and HIV vaccines to cope with AIDS and HIV sort of diseases.

World HIV Vaccine Knowledge Day is an opportunity to show gratitude towards people who contributed to developing a secure and preventive HIV vaccine, like doctors, scientists, volunteers, and community members.

What is AIDS?

AIDS stands for Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome. It was first reported in the US in 1981 and became a worldwide epidemic. AIDS is an extended version of the Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV).

If people fail to tackle HIV at the right time, it develops AIDS, when the immune system becomes weak and can't fight other diseases and infections like cancer, pneumonia, TB, etc.

What are the causes of HIV?

The HIV diseases is a highly transmitted disease and could transmit in a body through:
  • Blood
  • Semen
  • Vaginal secretions
  • Anal fluids
  • Breast milk

What are the symptoms of HIV?

This is a very different disease, and in several people, it would not even show symptoms. Although around 80 per cent of people develop a set of flu-like symptoms known as acute retroviral syndrome within two to six weeks after the virus enters the body

Some common and early symptoms are:
  • Fever
  • Joint Pain
  • Chills
  • Muscle pain
  • Sore throat
  • Enlarged glands
  • Sweating particularly at night
  • Red rashes on the body
  • Tiredness, etc

World AIDS Vaccine Day 2023: History

World AIDS Vaccine Day was first observed on May 18, 1998. The idea to observe World AIDS Vaccine Day was inspired by former US President Bill Clinton's speech at Morgan State University in 1997. Bill emphasised the importance of eradicating HIV.

In his speech at Morgan State University, Clinton set a new goal to develop an AIDS vaccine within a decade. Since then, World AIDS Vaccine Day or World HIV Knowledge Day is observed every year to spread awareness and knowledge about AIDS or HIV diseases and its vaccine.

World AIDS Vaccine Day 2023: Significance

World AIDS Vaccine Day is an opportunity to show gratitude towards doctors, health professionals, and scientists working hard day and night to develop an effective HIV vaccine.

On this day, several NGOs and governments from all over the world organise different events to spread awareness about the HIV/AIDS vaccine.

Also Read

HC directs Delhi govt to give free food, treatment to HIV-positive persons

World NGO Day 2023: Theme, quotes, history, significance, celebration

National Science Day 2023: Theme, History, Significance, Activities

World Hypertension Day 2023: History, significance, theme and more

World Water Day 2023 observed today: History, significance, theme and more

Blackstone to pay up to $550 million to acquire diamond grading firm IGI

Myanmar military imported $1 billion in weapons since 2021 coup: UN expert

Euro's use in international payments at 3-year low, Yuan's at 5 month high

Russian conduct unchanged with Western warships in east Med: US commander

US debt limit: There's 'work to do', says Biden as he heads to Japan

Topics : HIV Aids HIV virus AIDS deaths

First Published: May 18 2023 | 10:36 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Volume Icon

TMS Ep435: Electronics export, Twitter CEO, realty stocks, US debt ceiling

TMS
2 min read

Snow clearance underway in Lahaul-Spiti, IMD issues yellow warning

Representative Image
1 min read

Vehicular movement to Imphal restored, trucks carry essential supplies

Manipur Protests
3 min read

As the mercury soars, hiring of temp workers for cooling products rises too

ACs, Air Conditioners
2 min read

Indian Navy Ship 'Batti Malv' visits Sri Lanka's Trincomalee port

navy
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Prince Harry, Meghan in 'near catastrophic' car chase with paparazzi in NYC

Prince Harry and Meghan Markel, House of Windsor,Markle,Prince Harry,Carriage,Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle,Meghan Markle,Movie, TV Production & Distribution,actress,Archbishop,Prince,David Conner,George's Hall,Kensington Palace,Queen,Cas
2 min read

How US banks, Fed are prepping for default and the chaos which might follow

Jerome Powell
6 min read

Countries need to integrate climate change in regional, global plans

Health, healthcare
4 min read

US approves extradition of 26/11 attack accused Tahawwur Rana to India

Tahawwur Rana
4 min read

US debt ceiling: Why the government of the USA may go bankrupt soon?

debt ceiling
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon