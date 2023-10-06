close
Sensex (0.44%)
65919.09 + 287.52
Nifty (0.45%)
19634.10 + 88.35
Nifty Midcap (0.45%)
40225.35 + 179.35
Nifty Smallcap (0.40%)
5915.75 + 23.30
Nifty Bank (0.27%)
44332.95 + 119.60
Heatmap

PM Modi hails Vivek Agnihotri's latest 'The Vaccine War' in Rajasthan

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi praises Vivek Agnihotri's latest movie 'The Vaccine War' which is based on the true story of Indian scientists who created an affordable vaccine globally

Narendra Modi, PM Modi

PM Modi hails Vivek Agnihotri's latest 'The Vaccine War' in Rajasthan

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 6 2023 | 12:54 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday praised the creators of “The Vaccine War", saying that the film has made everyone proud.
Under the direction of Vivek Agnihotri, the film 'the Vaccine war' is based on the true story of Indian researchers, their battle against the Coronavirus pandemic and how they made an affordable vaccine for India and the world. The prime minister also appreciated the filmmakers for giving recognition to the researchers of the country.

PM Modi on ‘The Vaccine war’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the film and remarked on its depiction of the steady efforts of our country's researchers in the fight against Covid-19. Apart from the film already getting attention from the audience, it has now got a heartfelt congratulatory message from the country’s PM himself.
Modi lauded the makers while addressing a rally and said, "I have heard that a film called 'The Vaccine War' has been released, which depicts the relentless efforts of our country's scientists who worked day and night, dedicating themselves to the cause of fighting COVID in their labs, like sages. In this film, all these aspects have been portrayed... I congratulate the makers of this film for highlighting the importance of scientists and science. This will be very useful for the coming generations".

 

More about 'The Vaccine War'

The film portrays the steady dedication and sacrifices made by researchers who worked constantly in their labs to battle the covid emergency. It has deeply touched the hearts of the crowds and started off conversations about the meaning of scientific research in these difficult times.
The film has Nana Patekar, Anupam Kher, Sapthami Gowda, Raima Sen and Pallavi Joshi in its lead actors and the film narrates the story of the difficult time in which India created the vaccine. Produced by Pallavi Joshi and I am Buddha, the film was released in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil on 28th September 2023.

Also Read

Why does Wikipedia need donations despite its massive popularity?

The Kerala Story gets 'A' certificate from censor board, 10 scenes deleted

Nushrat Barucha's "Akelli": Release Date, Cast, Showtime, Ticket Price

Vivek Agnihotri confirms 'The Vaccine War' release date, shares teaser on X

Why has the upcoming movie 'The Kerala Story' courted controversy?

Rise in number of women judges nation-wide trend: CJI Chandrachud

Freebies ahead of polls: SC seeks responses from MP, Rajasthan govts

Assembly elections 2023: When will ECI announce poll dates for 5 states?

Russian President Putin praises India as 'giant,' backs permanent UN seat

Sikkim flash flood: Death toll rises to 21, over 100 missing | Details here

Vivek Agnihotri’s reaction on Modi’s appreciation 

Director Vivek Agnihotri shared his response to PM's appreciation about 'The Vaccine War'. The filmmaker took to X (Twitter), and offered his thanks to the Prime Minister for praising the film. Vivek also revealed that the women researchers who helped in the creation of the film called the filmmaker and broke down post hearing the Indian prime minister.
“It’s heartening to hear PM @narendramodi acknowledge the contribution of Indian scientists, specially women scientists in making the indigenous vaccine under his leadership. Women scientists called and got emotional ‘first time a PM praised Virologists", Vivek wrote after hearing the speech of Modi. 

Topics : Narendra Modi Indian film industry Bollywood

First Published: Oct 6 2023 | 12:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayPAK vs NED Playing 11Latest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesRBI MPC Meet LiveGold-Silver PriceAsian Games 2023 October 06 ScheduleMeesho Festive Season SaleFlipkart Big Billion Days 2023

Companies News

FDA has accepted NDA for dermatological drug Deuruxolitinib: Sun PharmaRussia surpasses UAE as India's top naphtha supplier amid discounts

Sports News

ICC World Cup 2023: Gill down with dengue, likely to miss IND vs AUS matchCricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs NED Playing 11 live match time streaming

India News

Meesho Festive Season Sale starting today, offering up to 80 per cent offSikkim flash flood: Toll rises to 21, searches on for 118 missing people

Economy News

World Bank maintains India GDP growth at 6.3 % for FY24, cites investmentsManufacturing PMI at five-month low in Sept but remains strong: Survey
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon