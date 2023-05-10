close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Growth in working-age population calls for more jobs: RBI Deputy Guv Patra

The RBI deputy governor said the potential for boosting savings and investments considerably enhances India's emergence as a future economic powerhouse in the world

Abhijit Lele Mumbai
Jobs, Insurance, Irdai

Illustration: Binay Sinha

2 min read Last Updated : May 10 2023 | 8:32 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India will need to create jobs in proportion to the growth of the working-age population, RBI Deputy Governor M D Patra said on Wednesday.
It also has to enhance skills to increase participation of those in this age bracket, especially females in the labour force, Patra said in his address at Alumni conference of Indira Gandhi Institute of Development Research.

He said an institutional environment should be provided that enables work flexibility in tune with changing technologies and demand patterns. According to a United Nations report, India has become the most populous country in the world.
“There is a paradigm shift in thinking on the subject. Once considered a drag on development, a large population is now regarded as an asset and an opportunity in a world in which many countries are confronting aging and even population decline. By contrast, our population is young — the median age is 28 years. Every sixth working age (15-64 years) person in the world is an Indian,” Patra said.

The RBI deputy governor said the potential for boosting savings and investments considerably enhances India’s emergence as a future economic powerhouse in the world. 
“We must prepare for donning this responsibility. In some ways, we have started. India is upgrading physical infrastructure — roads and airports being the most visible dimensions — to world class levels. We are on the cusp of a digital payments revolution. Yet, our most formidable challenges remain: only half of the existing working age population is part of the labour force,” he pointed out.

Also Read

RBI hikes repo rate by 35 bps to 6.25%, cuts FY23 GDP forecast to 6.8%

RBI MPC: Here is what experts have to say about the policy announcement

International Labour Day: Celebrations, history, and all you need to know

MPC lowers projection for inflation, raises growth outlook a bit in FY24

RBI Monetary Policy: Repo rate up by 25 bps, FY23 inflation pegged at 6.5%

Hindu College suspends 25 students for protests, 15 for 'financial fraud'

Ensuring flow of Yamuna water to Delhi, no illegal blockades: Haryana to HC

BASF net profit falls 45% YoY to Rs 82.39 crore in Jan-Mar quarter

Country's health service undergoing rapid transformation: PM Modi

PM Modi to be hosted by US President Biden during his visit on June 22


Furthermore, India’s female labour force participation is among the lowest in the world, even lower than that of low-income countries. They should be assured of the dignity of work and the sanctity of the workplace to enable participation in the workforce, he said.
Topics : jobs Jobs India Indian Economy

First Published: May 10 2023 | 9:34 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Might move to NCLT against Go First if dues worth Rs 900 cr not paid: TAAI

Go First
2 min read

Sohiong bypoll in Meghalaya over peacefully, 91% voter turnout recorded

Image
2 min read

SAF Small Finance Bank FY23 net profit jumps over four-fold to Rs 302 cr

Photo: Shutterstock
2 min read
Premium

TCS, HZL, CIL boost India Inc dividend payout by 38% to Rs 2.27 trn in FY23

Between December 2020 and February 2021, traders were supposed to maintain at least 25 per cent of the peak margin
4 min read

JSW Infrastructure files DRHP with Sebi, plans to raise Rs 2,800-cr via IPO

jsw
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

India renews call for chipmakers as Anil Agarwal's $19 billion plan drags

chipmakers, chip, chip market
4 min read

LIVE: Joe Biden will host PM Modi for an official state visit on June 22

Modi, PM Modi
2 min read
Premium

Wheat procurement up 42%, Madhya Pradesh extends sale window

Wheat
1 min read

Adani-Hindenburg row: SC to hear Sebi's plea seeking extension on May 12

Raise coverage under food security Act: Supreme Court tells Centre
2 min read

Apple partner Foxconn buys land in Bengaluru to expand production in India

Foxconn Technology Group
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon