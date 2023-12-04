Sensex (2.06%)
68868.56 + 1387.37
Nifty (2.05%)
20682.40 + 414.50
Nifty Smallcap (1.62%)
6691.85 + 106.70
Nifty Midcap (1.24%)
43920.00 + 537.60
Nifty Bank (3.54%)
46399.00 + 1584.80
Heatmap

Cyber crime cases in Delhi nearly doubled in 2022 from 2021: NCRB report

In 2020, the count was much lower with only 166 cyber crime cases, it added

cyber crime

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 04 2023 | 3:30 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Cases of cyber crime in the national capital nearly doubled in 2022, according to the latest report released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).
The number of such cases rose from 345 in 2021 to to 685 cases in 2022, NCRB's comprehensive crime data for 2022 showed.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
In 2020, the count was much lower with only 166 cyber crime cases, it added.
A senior official of Delhi Police said, "We are continuously working to promote cyber awareness and several campaigns are being carried out from time to time.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Crime against women up 4% in 2022, Delhi most unsafe metro city: NCRB

375,058 women, 90,113 girls went missing in India in 2021: NCRB data

53-year-old Mumbai man sells flat for Rs 1.3 cr, loses all to cyber fraud

India reports 106 new Covid-19 infections, active cases decline to 2,067

India records 69 fresh Covid-19 infections, active cases decline to 2,017

Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha's Rajya Sabha membership revoked

TMC raises MGNREGA dues issue in Lok Sabha, minister alleges corruption

Clear stand on plea against use of officials to highlight work: HC to govt

CPI (M) raises Silkyara tunnel incident in Rajya Sabha, demands fair probe

Exhaust every resource to bring back ex-Navy staff from Qatar: Adhir in LS

Topics : cyber crime cybercrimes Delhi

First Published: Dec 04 2023 | 3:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIndian Navy Day 2023Mizoram Election Result Live UpdatesAnimal Movie Box Office Collection Day 3Delhi AQI TodayMP Assembly Election Results LIVEIndia vs Australia Playing 11Gold-Silver Price TodayCyclone Michaung

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh BaghelAssembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon