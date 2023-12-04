Exhaust every resource to bring back ex-Navy staff from Qatar: Adhir in LS

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Monday demanded that the government "exhausts every resource" to bring back the eight former naval personnel who were handed death sentences by a court in Qatar.

The Indian nationals were handed the death sentence by Qatar's Court of First Instance on October 26. India described the ruling as "deeply" shocking and vowed to explore all legal options in the case.

Raising the issue during the Zero Hour in the Lok Sabha, Chowdhury said the government should exhaust every resource to get rid of the charges against the Indian nationals convicted by the Qatari court.

An appeal has already been filed against the death sentence and a higher court in Qatar has admitted the plea. The appeal has been filed by the legal team of the detained Indian nationals.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani on the sidelines of the COP28 summit in Dubai last week and discussed the well-being of the Indian community in that country.