UP to host International Kite Festival ahead of Ram Temple consecration

Ahead of the Ram Temple consecration ceremony scheduled for January 22, the Uttar Pradesh government will host an International Kite Festival here.

The Ayodhya Development Authority (ADA) has initiated preparations for the festival, which is likely to take place between January 19 and 21, providing renowned kite flyers from both within the country and around the world with an opportunity to showcase their art, an official release said on Thursday.

To organise this festival on a grand scale, inspiration is being taken from various kite festivals being held in the country and abroad, the release said.

The ADA has invited applications to appoint a private agency for the conceptualisation, designing, execution, and supervision of the event, it added.

The agency that will be engaged for the kite festival will be selected by January 8,the release said.

A visitors' area would be designed with seating arrangements for 750 people along with a VVIP lounge to accommodate 50 special invitees to the event.

Attendees of the event would get an opportunity to savour dishes made from millet and Awadhi cuisine, the release added.