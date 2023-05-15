close

Cyclone Mocha damages over 230 houses and eight refugee camps in Mizoram

At least 236 houses and eight refugee camps have been damaged after super cyclone Mocha' struck several parts of Mizoram, officials said on Monday

Press Trust of India Aizawl
Last Updated : May 15 2023 | 7:21 PM IST
At least 236 houses and eight refugee camps have been damaged after super cyclone Mocha' struck several parts of Mizoram, officials said on Monday.

A total of 5,749 people in more than 50 villages were affected by the powerful winds on Sunday, they said.

However, there were no reports of fatalities.

Super cyclone Mocha' made landfall along the Myanmar-Bangladesh coasts on Sunday, after intensifying into the equivalent of a Category-5 storm, causing extensive damage to the southeastern coastlines and forcing the evacuation of over five lakh people in low lying areas.

Of the 236 houses, 27 were completely damaged and 127 houses were partially damaged, the officials said.

Siaha district in the southern part of Mizoram, which shares its border with Myanmar, was the worst hit as 101 houses, including two relief camps, suffered damages, they said.

The super cyclone made landfall on the Teknaf shorelines before making its way through the Naf River that divides Bangladesh and Myanmar.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: May 15 2023 | 7:21 PM IST

