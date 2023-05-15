close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Fourth airport upgrade, ready for commercial flights in Chhattisgarh

Ambikapur airport is one of the oldest in the country. It was built in 1950 after independence. Indira Gandhi as Prime Minister landed in the airstrip in 1974

R Krishna Das Raipur
bhupesh baghel

Bhupesh Baghel

2 min read Last Updated : May 15 2023 | 6:58 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Work on airstrip upgrade at Mahamaya airport in Ambikapur has been completed, at ~48 crore, and commercial flights can start.
The airstrip was upgraded from category 2C to 3C to enable the operations of 70-72-seater aircraft under the UDAN scheme.

Ambikapur, the divisional headquarters of Sarguja, has rich coal reserves, and the airport will be the fourth public-serving one in Chhattisgarh -- after Raipur, Jagdalpur, and Bilaspur.
The first test flight landed on May 4 when a team of Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) was inspecting the place.

“After approval from the DGCA, the state government will send a proposal to the Ministry of Civil Aviation to start flights to Delhi, Varanasi, and Raipur,” Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said after inspecting the airstrip.
Ambikapur airport is one of the oldest in the country. It was built in 1950 after independence. Indira Gandhi as Prime Minister landed in the airstrip in 1974.

Also Read

Chhattisgarh's revenues see a surge in seven months: CM Bhupesh Baghel

Chhattisgarh CM Baghel approves increase in post of ITI training officers

Posturing to maintain balance on Congress' seesaw in Chhattisgarh

Fish farming turns lucrative for Chhattisgarh women, supports rural economy

Chhattisgarh govt procures over 10 mt of paddy at MSP for the first time

Cotton farmers to rally in Maha to demand subsidy of Rs 5,000 per quintal

SC defers hate speech hearing against BJP's Anurag, Parvesh Verma to Aug 14

Congress leadership has called me, Siddaramaiah to Delhi: Shivakumar

Will not put up posters, votes are won on basis of service: Gadkari

Excise case: CBI arrests media executive over 'hawala' linked AAP campaign


“The tourism of Sarguja will grow rapidly with better air connectivity,” Baghel said.
The length of the airstrip has increased to 1,800 metres, which is sufficient for commercial flights. The area is spread over 374 acres and the state government has asked the aviation authorities to make action plans to accommodate larger aircraft, Baghel said.

The chief minister said the state government had been campaigning for a long time at state and national levels for the upgrade.
“We took up the issue with the aviation ministry from time to time and finally got the desired results,” he added.  

Located in the northern pocket of Chhattisgarh, Sarguja has commercial importance. The Hasdeo-Arand coalfield is located in the region. Besides, the region has rich tourism potential. The hill station of Mainpat is known as the Shimla of Chhattisgarh. But it failed to find a place in national and international tourism maps because of poor connectivity.
Topics : Chhattisgarh Bhupesh Baghel Chhattisgarh government

First Published: May 15 2023 | 6:58 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Coromandel International posts 15% YoY drop in Q4 PAT amid rise in costs

Early Q4 earnings propped by RIL show
2 min read

Uttar Pradesh govt aims to double maize output to 2.75 mt in 4-5 years

agriculture
2 min read

Apax Funds buys $450 mn minority stake in travel tech company IBS Software

funds
2 min read

Welspun One Logistics Parks raises Rs 500 cr under 2nd AIF in initial phase

logistics, warehouse, infra
2 min read

Vice Media files for bankruptcy, the latest digital media setback

bankruptcy law
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Three leading brokers on Sebi, RBI, Enforcement Directorate radar

Money laundering
3 min read

Meeting with Walmart CEO fruitful one, had insightful discussions: PM Modi

Modi, PM Modi
1 min read
Premium

Farmer groups flag crop loss risk if 27 popular pesticides banned

Pesticide
3 min read

G20: 50 million people directly dependent on coal mining, says India

Results, Exam results
3 min read

Go First insolvency: NCLAT to pass order on lessors' petitions on May 22

Go First
1 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon