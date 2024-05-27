Cyclone Remal: CM Mamata thanks administration for taking adequate steps

Rains and strong winds ahead of the landfall of Cyclone 'Remal',in South 24 Parganas district, Sunday, May 26,2024. The cyclonic storm is expected to make landfall between West Bengal's Sagar Island and Bangladesh's Khepupara as per IMD.(Photo: PTI)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday expressed concern regarding the impact of severe cyclone Remal in the state, emphasising that the relatively lower loss of lives amidst the calamity was largely attributable to the precautionary measures enforced by the administration.

With five recorded deaths, one in the city and the remaining in districts, Banerjee underscored the necessity of immediate compensation for affected families, while assuring that the administration would adhere to legal protocols in distributing aid for crop and property damages.

She pledged to address these issues more comprehensively post the withdrawal of the Model Code of Conduct following the ongoing elections.

"West Bengal is a riverine state, on the coast of the Bay of Bengal. Every year, we have to face various natural disasters. This time due to the impact of Cyclone Remal, our state has suffered a lot of damage," she wrote on X.

"But above all, is human life. Fortunately and certainly due to the actions of the state administration, the loss of life this time is relatively less. My heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased. Financial assistance as compensation will immediately reach their next of the kin," she added.



"The distribution of compensation for damage to crops and houses will be looked into by the administration as per the law and we will consider all these issues more seriously once the election code of conduct is withdrawn," she elaborated.

She lauded the collective efforts of the state administration, including Chief Secretary BP Gopalika, and commended their commitment despite concurrent electoral responsibilities.

"Our administration was prepared to face the disaster despite being busy because of elections. From the chief secretary to the entire secretariat of my state, from the district administration to the block administration, everyone has always stood by the people unitedly in dealing with disasters, and will continue to do so in the future," she said.

Banerjee also praised civic bodies and panchayats for efficiently relocating residents to around 1,400 camps, extending gratitude to all involved in relief efforts.

Banerjee personally assessed the cyclone's aftermath and restoration progress in conversation with Chief Secretary Gopalika.

"The CM spoke to the chief secretary over the phone and enquired about the number of fatalities and injured as a result of Cyclone Remal. She also enquired about the extent of damage, including uprooted electric poles and trees, and the progress of restoration efforts," the official told PTI.

Five persons one in Kolkata, two women in South 24 Parganas district, and a father-son duo in Memari in Purba Medinipur lost their lives due to the cyclone.

Coastal regions bore the brunt of cyclone Remal's fury, with significant infrastructural damage reported in both West Bengal and neighboring Bangladesh, where winds reached speeds of up to 135 km/h.