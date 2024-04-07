IPL 2024: CSK vs KKR head-to-head, Chennai pitch report, weather forecast

Sensex (    %)
                             
Chennai vs Kolkata head-to-head: Chennai have dominated the meetings between the two sides, winning 7 of the 10 encounters at home while Kolkata has had only 3 wins at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk

Abhishek Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 07 2024 | 8:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In match 21 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will host Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on April 8 (Monday) starting at 7:30 pm IST. 

While Chennai is coming back home on the back to back-to-back away losses, Knight Riders are yet to be beaten in this IPL. It is going to be an exciting battle as booth teams will be searching for a win to keep their position in the points table intact. 

CSK vs KKR Head to head in IPL history

Chennai and Kolkata have played against each other in 31 matches. Chennai have dominated the meetings between the two sides, winning 19 of those encounters and Kolkata on the other hand has had only 11 wins. 

Total matches played: 31
Kolkata Knight Riders won: 11
Chennai Super Kings won: 19
No result: 1
Abandoned: 0

CSK vs KKR head-to-head in Chennai

Matches played: 10
Kolkata Knight Riders: 3
Chennai Super Kings: 7

CSK vs KKR head-to-head in Kolkata 

Matches played: 10
Kolkata Knight Riders: 4
Chennai Super Kings: 6

MA Chidambaram Stadium IPL record

City Chennai
Country India
Also or previously Known as Chepauk Stadium, Madras Cricket Club Ground
First Match 23/04/08
Last T20 Match 26/03/24
Matches Played 78
Matches Won Batting First 47 (60.26%)
Matches Won Batting Second 31 (39.74%)
Matches Won Winning Toss 39 (50.00%)
Matches Won Losing Toss 39 (50.00%)
Matches with No Result 0 (0.00%)
Average Runs per Wicket 26.09
Average Runs per Over 8
Average Score Batting First 163.86


Chennai pitch report for CSK vs KKR match

The Chennai pitch in the first two games showed that it is a batting-friendly wicket, but not a wicket which would give teams a chance to score 200 every time. Thus, if bowlers keep it tight, they can also get good purchases off it as well. Thus a good battle between bat and ball is expected. 

Chennai weather forecast during CSK vs KKR IPL match

There are going to be no clouds in the sky in Chennai on April 8. However, the temperatures will be between 31 and 30 degrees Celsius with dangerous levels of humidity. It will increase from 74 per cent at 7 pm to 80 per cent at 11 pm IST, according to accuweather.com.
First Published: Apr 07 2024 | 8:11 PM IST

