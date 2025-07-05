Saturday, July 05, 2025 | 01:16 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Dalai Lama dismisses successor talk, hopes to live 30-40 years more

Speaking ahead of his 90th birthday, the Dalai Lama said he has "clear signs" of Avalokiteshvara's blessings and hopes to live another 30-40 years to continue serving humanity

Press Trust of India
Last Updated : Jul 05 2025 | 1:11 PM IST

The Dalai Lama on Saturday put to rest rumours surrounding the announcement of his successor as he said he hopes to live for another 30-40 years more to serve people.

Speaking at the long life prayer ceremony ahead of his 90th birth anniversary on Sunday at Tsuglagkhang, the main Dalai Lama temple in McLeodganj, Tenzin Gyatso said that he has "clear signs and indications" that the blessings of the Avalokiteshvara are with him.

"Looking at the many prophecies, I feel I have blessings of the Avalokiteshvara. I have done my best so far. I hope to still live for 30-40 years more. Your prayers have borne fruit so far," the Tibetan spiritual leader said.

 

He added, "Though we have lost our country and we are living in exile in India, that's where I have been able to benefit beings quite a lot. Those living here in Dharamshala. I intend to benefit and serve beings as much as I can.

