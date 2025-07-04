Friday, July 04, 2025 | 10:49 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Dalai Lama's 90th birthday to be celebrated in McLeodganj, Rijiju to attend

Dalai Lama's 90th birthday to be celebrated in McLeodganj, Rijiju to attend

The week-long celebrations that began on June 30 have picked up pace with a lineup of religious conferences, youth forums, film screenings, and communal prayers over the weekend

Tibetan students from Belgium practise cham, a ritual dance, in Mcleodganj, on Friday as part of preparations for Dalai Lama’s 90th birthday. (PHOTO: PTI)

Tibetan students from Belgium practise cham, a ritual dance, in Mcleodganj, on Friday as part of preparations for Dalai Lama’s 90th birthday. (PHOTO: PTI)

Press Trust of India Dharamshala (HP)
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2025 | 10:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

As days draw closer to the Dalai Lama's 90th birthday on July 6, monks clad in maroon and saffron robes are moving towards Tsuglagkhang, the main Dalai Lama temple, in the Himalayan town of McLeodganj.

The small town in Himachal Pradesh, also known as 'Little Lhasa' for being the host to the Tibetan government-in-exile, is the centre of global interest as a series of events, celebrations and, perhaps, announcement of a successor mark the 90th birth anniversary of the spiritual leader.

The week-long celebrations that began on June 30 have picked up pace with a lineup of religious conferences, youth forums, film screenings, and communal prayers over the weekend.

 

Over 100 Tibetan Buddhist leaders and representatives attended the 15th Tibetan Religious Conference on July 2-4 and more than 100 young Tibetans from 15 countries are attending the International Tibetan Youth Forum from July 3-5.

The major events leading up to the Dalai Lama's birth anniversary include a community prayer on July 5 led by the members of the 'Kashag', the cabinet of the Tibetan government.

Also Read

Dalai Lama

India takes no position on matters of faith: MEA on Dalai Lama's successor

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal

MEA clarifies it takes no position on Dalai Lama after China's objection

Kiren Rijiju, Kiren, Rijiju

Only established institution to decide next Dalai Lama, no one else: Rijiju

Dalai Lama

India backs Dalai Lama's sole authority in choosing his next successor

14th Dalai Lama

Dalai Lama says Trust will decide his reincarnation, rules out China's role

"His Holiness the Dalai Lama will attend a long life prayer offered to him by the Kashag of the Central Tibetan Administration on behalf of all the Tibetan people in the morning at the Main Tibetan Temple," a statement by the Central Tibetan Administration said.

On the evening of July 5, a film "4 Rivers 6 Ranges" will be premiered. Directed by Shenpenn Khymsar, the film is a retelling of Tibet's struggle for independence.

On July 6, the 90th birthday celebration of the 14th Dalai Lama will take place with the launch of the "Year of Compassion".

Dignitaries including Union minister Kiren Rijiju, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, and Hollywood actor Richard Gere will attend the special ceremony.

During the week-long celebration, the issue of the Dalai Lama's successor has also come up.

The Dalai Lama is revered by Tibetan Buddhists as a living manifestation of Chenrezig, the Buddhist god of compassion.

The Tibetan spiritual leader on Wednesday affirmed that the sacred institution of the Dalai Lama will continue and only the Gaden Phodrang Trust will have the authority to recognise his future "reincarnation", declaring no one else can "interfere" in his succession plan.

China rejected the Nobel Peace laureate's succession plan, insisting that any future heir must receive its seal of approval, adding a new chapter to Tibetan Buddhism's decades-long struggle with the Chinese ruling Communist Party.

From 7-9 July, a three-day festivity will feature Tibetan arts, crafts, medicines, literature, religion, educational exhibitions, film festival, and medical camps organised by the departments of the Central Tibetan Administration.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Modi, Narendra Modi

Bihar resonates in PM Narendra Modi's Trinidad and Tobago speech

Yogi Adityanath, Narendra Modi, UP Investors Summit, UP CM Yogi Adityanath

UP govt to hold roadshows in US, UK and Europe to attract investments

Sonmarg Z-Morh tunnel

Govt cuts toll by up to 50% on national highways with bridges, tunnels

Amit Shah, Home Minister

Govt has adopted holistic approach to improve health of citizens: Amit Shah

Nirmala Sitharaman

Global South should act collectively on key economic challenges: Sitharaman

Topics : Dalai Lama Kiren Rijiju McLeodganj

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 04 2025 | 10:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayCUET UG Result 2025Crizac IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEJane Street BanDelhi CM Bungalow RenovationUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon