close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Dalai Lama speaks on compassion, wisdom at Global Buddhist Summit 2023

The conference is being hosted at The Ashok Hotel from April 20 to 21 by the Union Ministry of Culture along with the International Buddhist Confederation (IBC)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Dalai Lama

Dalai Lama | Representative Image

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 21 2023 | 1:51 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Tibetan Spiritual Leader the Dalai Lama on Friday participated in the Global Buddhist Summit and addressed a group of monks and other delegates who have gathered here for the two-day event, sources said.

He spoke for about half an hour and emphasised on Buddhist philosophy and values.

The first-of-its-kind summit began on Thursday with Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the inaugural session.

Modi in his address said the world is passing through challenges such as war, economic instability, terrorism, religious extremism and climate change and asserted that Lord Buddha's ideas offer a solution to these problems.

The summit is divided into two segments, academic and Sangha sessions.

Media was allowed only for the inaugural session, the rest of the sessions are not open to the press, an official source said.

Also Read

Row over video: Dalai Lama apologises for 'hurt his words may have caused'

US introduces legislation for resolving issues between China and Dalai Lama

Incursions along Indo-Tibet border are by China, says Tibetan Sikyong

Dalai Lama names US-born Mongolian boy as as 3rd highest leader in Buddhism

The Dalai Lama's pursuit of united Tibet

India's cheetah reintroduction plan ignored spatial ecology: Scientists

National civil services day 2023: History, significance, dates and more

Atiq's son Umar to be produced before court of CBI special judge today

80 killed, 30,000 displaced in renewed clashes in northern Somalia: WHO

Russian arms sales to India stall due to fears over sanctions from US

The source, however, confirmed that the Dalai Lama attended the summit on Friday morning and addressed gathered monks and other delegates.

"In his nearly half-an-hour address, the Tibetan spiritual leader spoke of compassion, wisdom and meditation," he told PTI.

The three values are integral to the teachings of Lord Buddha and the philosophy he espoused.

On Monday, at a press conference here, organisers had said that invite was sent to the Dalai Lama, but till that time it wasn't confirmed whether he would attend the event.

An official source in the Dharamshala-based Central Tibetan Administration or CTA (government in exile) had early on Friday morning told PTI that "His Holiness will attend the event".

The conference is being hosted at The Ashok Hotel from April 20 to 21 by the Union Ministry of Culture along with the International Buddhist Confederation (IBC).

The 87-year-old Tibetan spiritual leader has been in the news recently over a viral video linked with him and a boy.

The Dalai Lama on April 10 apologised to the boy, his family and friends for the "hurt his words may have caused" after the video clip purportedly showing the Tibetan spiritual head asking him to "suck" his tongue sparked a row.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Dalai Lama Dalai Lama on India Buddhist Circuit

First Published: Apr 21 2023 | 1:51 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Dalai Lama speaks on compassion, wisdom at Global Buddhist Summit 2023

Dalai Lama
2 min read

National civil services day 2023: History, significance, dates and more

Modi, PM Modi
3 min read

Paramilitary group RSF announces 72-hour ceasefire in violence hit Sudan

Sudan clashes, Sudan
3 min read

Atiq's son Umar to be produced before court of CBI special judge today

CBI
2 min read

Coca-Cola Company offers to return 35 acres of land to Kerala govt

Katherine Welles / Shutterstock.com
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

How many Indians are there really? India isn't ready for the answer

Photo: Bloomberg
5 min read

With $100 bn in 2022, India biggest recipient of money from overseas

Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read

Situation in Sudan tense; focusing on safety of Indians, says MEA

EAM Jaishankar
1 min read

India's economic activity signals resilience even as exports dim outlook

Photo: Bloomberg
4 min read

Gold sales may fall 20% on Akshay Tritiya as rising prices hit demand

gold, precious metal, gold ingot, gold brick
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon