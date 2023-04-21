close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

National civil services day 2023: History, significance, dates and more

PM Modi and President Murmu greeted civil servants today on the occasion of National civil servant day 2023

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
Modi, PM Modi

Photo: ANI

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 21 2023 | 1:33 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

National Civil Service Day is celebrated every year on April 21 to acknowledge the work of officers engaged in various public service departments in the country.
Civil servants play a significant role in administering and running the mechanism of the country collectively and dedicatedly to serve the Indian people.

National Civil Servant Day: History

The Civil services were there since the British regime. People working in the East India Company civilian staff were involved in administrative jobs and were known as "Public Servants."
The foundation of civil services was laid down by Warren Hasting, the first governor-general of India. Later some more reforms were introduced by Charles Cornwallis, who was later recognised as the "Father of Civil Services in India."

The Civil Service Day commemorates the speech of Sardar Vallabhai Patel, the first home minister of India, addressing service officers on probation in 1947 at Metcalf House, Delhi. In his powerful speech, he referred to civil servants as the "steel frame of India."

The day was officially declared National Civil Service Day in India in 2006 and is celebrated every year on April 21.

National Civil Service Day: Significance

The day aims to recognise the hard work, dedication, and commitment of civil servants in serving the nation. National civil service day is an opportunity to acknowledge and appreciate civil servants for maintaining law and order, promoting social justice, and ensuring good governance.

Also Read

UAPA's objective is to deal with activities against India's integrity: SC

Budget 2023-24: Manufacturing sector eyes revised taxations, new PLIs

Union Budget 2023: Experts don't expect surprises in social sector outlay

World NGO Day 2023: Theme, quotes, history, significance, celebration

National Science Day 2023: Theme, History, Significance, Activities

Atiq's son Umar to be produced before court of CBI special judge today

80 killed, 30,000 displaced in renewed clashes in northern Somalia: WHO

Russian arms sales to India stall due to fears over sanctions from US

Rahul Gandhi interacts with UPSC, SSC aspirants in Mukherjee Nagar

Tamil Nadu says won't transfer land ownership to AAI for Coimbatore airport


On this day, the Indian Prime Minister gives an award for excellence to civil servants for their significant contribution to public service.

The central government provides awards to the best men and groups doing their best in serving society.

President Murmu greeted civil servants

President Murmu appreciated the work done by civil servants and said their service to the nation is truly commendable.

"Greetings to all civil servants, past and present, on Civil Services Day! Your service to the nation has been truly commendable. The civil services have upheld the highest values of public administration, as envisaged by Sardar Patel, forming a framework for good governance," President Murmu tweeted.

PM Modi addressed civil servants

PM Modi addressed civil servants today and appreciated the role civil servants play in nation-building.

In his speech, he said, "Young civil servants will play the most important role for the development of New India during Amrit Kaal."
PM Modi further added, "It is our collective responsibility to fulfil the dreams of the freedom fighters in the Amrit Kaal." On this occasion, he also presented the Award of Excellence in Public Administration.

Topics : Narendra Modi Civil Services Day civil services

First Published: Apr 21 2023 | 1:32 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Google's move to make app makers use its new billing system faces backlash

Google
3 min read

World Earth Day 2023: Top 7 Travel Tips For Eco-Conscious Holiday

World Earth Day 2023
3 min read
Premium

Jog, dance, lift weights: Your guide to what to do at neighbourhood gym

gym, gymnasium
6 min read

Rahul Gandhi interacts with UPSC, SSC aspirants in Mukherjee Nagar

Rahul Gandhi, congress
1 min read

Your service to nation been truly commendable: Prez Murmu to bureaucrats

Murmu, Droupadi Murmu
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

How many Indians are there really? India isn't ready for the answer

Photo: Bloomberg
5 min read

Situation in Sudan tense; focusing on safety of Indians, says MEA

EAM Jaishankar
1 min read

With $100 bn in 2022, India biggest recipient of money from overseas

Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read

Understanding the wet-bulb effect: How heat and humidity affect us

Temperatures have continued to soar in many parts of India, prompting the weather department to issue heat-wave warnings. (Photo: Bloomberg)
3 min read

India's economic activity signals resilience even as exports dim outlook

Photo: Bloomberg
4 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon