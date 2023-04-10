Row over video: Dalai Lama apologises for 'hurt his words may have caused'

The Dalai Lama on Monday apologised to a boy, his family and friends for the "hurt his words may have caused", after a video clip purportedly showing the Tibetan spiritual head asking him to suck his tongue sparked a row.

In the two-minute-five-second video, the Dalai Lama also asked the child "to look at those good human beings who create peace, and happiness and not follow those who kill other people".

The statement, issued on Monday, said "A video clip has been circulating that shows a recent meeting when a young boy asked His Holiness the Dalai Lama if he could give him a hug. His Holiness wishes to apologize to the boy and his family, as well as his many friends across the world, for the hurt his words may have caused."



"His Holiness often teases people he meets in an innocent and playful way, even in public and before cameras. He regrets the incident," it said.