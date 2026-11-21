The Supreme Court has set aside the Odisha government's land acquisition for Dalmia Cement's mining expansion. In its November 18 ruling, the top court barred the acquisition of land in three villages of Sundargarh district after finding that the government had failed to obtain the mandatory consent of the Gram Sabhas and the affected families. It also found serious procedural shortcomings in the Social Impact Assessment (SIA).

The court clarified how the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013, provides safeguards to communities when land is acquired for private industrial and mining projects.

Why did the Supreme Court strike down the land acquisition?

The dispute relates to agricultural land in Kukuda, Bihabandha and Lanjiberna villages of Odisha's Sundargarh district.

Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Limited already possesses a mining lease valid until February 2040. The company approached the Odisha government, which initiated acquisition proceedings under the 2013 land acquisition Act to obtain additional land for expanding its mining operations.

The villagers challenged the acquisition, contending that the government had proceeded with the plan without obtaining the legally required consent from the Gram Sabhas. They also pointed out that the scheduled public hearing for the SIA in April 2021 had not taken place because of Covid-19 restrictions, as revealed through an RTI response.

The investigation also found that Ashok Sahoo, a member of the expert group evaluating the SIA report, was associated with Dalmia Cement as its land acquisition adviser. This conflict of interest compromised the independence required under Section 7 of the Act.

“These are serious statutory defects, not minor procedural irregularities. Section 7 requires an independent Expert Group. Including a Company linked advisor, as a member of Expert Group compromised its independence and breached this requirement,” said Ramanuj Kumar, partner and co-head - Projects (Energy & Energy Transition) at Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas.

Such a conflict provides a separate ground for challenging the appraisal and seeking to set aside the resulting acquisition, even apart from other defects, Kumar added.

Does a mining lease give a company the right to use the land?

Ownership and possession of surface land are two different concepts. The Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957, governs mining leases but does not transfer ownership rights of the landowners to the company. Nor does it override the independent property rights of people who own or occupy the land.

“Yes, the ruling makes this clear. A mining lease under the MMDR Act governs only the relationship between the State and the lessee. It gives the company no rights against landowners who are not party to it,” said Archana Balasubramanian, partner at Agama Law Associates.

Surface rights have to be obtained separately, through acquisition or negotiated purchase under the 2013 Act and its safeguards, Balasubramanian added.

The court also examined Section 24A of the MMDR Act, which deals with compensation to land occupants for loss or damage caused by mining operations.

Whose consent is required before acquiring land in tribal areas?

The 2013 Act lays down two separate safeguards in this case.

First, prior consent from at least 80 per cent of affected families is required when the government acquires land for a private company for a public purpose. This consent must be obtained independently of the SIA study.

Second, the law mandates prior consent from the concerned Gram Sabhas, or the appropriate Panchayat or Autonomous District Council, where applicable.

“The judgment affirms that Gram Sabha consent in Scheduled Areas is a substantive statutory requirement, not an administrative formality. Where Section 41(3) of the 2013 Act is attracted, prior consent is mandatory,” said Gauhar Mirza, Partner, Saraf & Partners.

Neither public purpose nor administrative expediency can substitute for, or override, the statutorily mandated consent of the Gram Sabha, Mirza added.

Can a project proceed if villagers refuse consent?

The ruling makes it clear that the government cannot bypass statutory requirements to proceed with an acquisition by ignoring a refusal of the required consent.

Section 41(1) says that land acquisition in Scheduled Areas should be avoided as far as possible. Section 41(2) further states that such acquisition should take place only as a last resort.

Section 41(3), however, makes prior Gram Sabha consent mandatory if the government decides to acquire the land.

In Dalmia's case, the Gram Sabhas had rejected the government's proposal. Similarly, the 80 per cent consent requirement cannot be fulfilled retrospectively by collecting signatures after the government has examined the proposal.

Can Odisha restart the acquisition process?

Yes, but only by following due process of law.

The Odisha government can initiate fresh acquisition proceedings. However, any new proceedings must comply with the requirements laid down in the 2013 Act and the court's findings.

This would mean starting afresh by obtaining prior consent and conducting a proper Social Impact Assessment. The government cannot revive the earlier acquisition notifications and treat consent obtained at a later stage as a substitute for prior approval.

What does the ruling mean for mining and industrial projects?

The judgment has implications beyond Dalmia Cement.

“The judgment requires companies to treat land acquisition, community consent, and mining approvals as separate compliance requirements,” said Alay Razvi, Managing Partner, Accord Juris.

The ruling may lead to closer scrutiny of pending acquisitions in Scheduled Areas, especially where consent records are absent or Gram Sabhas have opposed the project, Razvi added.

For businesses, this means that land-related compliance must begin before acquisition proceedings advance. The judgment also strengthens the role of Gram Sabhas in protecting tribal communities against acquisition.