The Supreme Court on Friday allowed the lighting of the Karthigai Deepam lamp atop Thiruparankundram hill on November 24 as a one-time measure.

A bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and Vipul M Pancholi said only authorised persons from Devasthanam (temple administration) and government officials can go for lamp lighting and ordered authorities to deploy necessary security if required.

The top court, however, stayed the Madras High Court judgment allowing the lighting of the traditional Karthigai Deepam lamp atop Thiruparankundram hill.

The Tamil Nadu government had contended on Wednesday that allowing the lighting of the traditional Karthigai Deepam lamp atop the stone pillar near the dargah could lead to thousands of survey pillars across the country acquiring a religious character.

The Karthigai Deepam controversy at the Arulmigu Subramaniaswamy temple in Madurai centres on a dispute over where and by whom the lamp should be lit on the Thiruparankundram hill.

For decades, the deepam was lit at the Deepa Mandapam, near the Uchipillaiyar temple on the lower slopes. Hindu groups had sought permission to light the lamp at the Deepathoon, an ancient stone lamp pillar located higher up the hill, approximately 50 metres from the Hazrat Sultan Sikandar Badusha Auliya Dargah.