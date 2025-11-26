Datanomics: India's clean-air mission struggles amid global funding gaps

Air quality in Delhi remains poor despite a decade of targeted policy attempts. Progress has been uneven across states as funds remained under-utilised in most parts. The broader global funding picture is more complex. India receives the highest total air-quality funding globally, yet very little of it goes into programmes where pollution reduction is the direct objective. India led the global list of most-polluted cities Half of the world’s ten most polluted cities in 2024 were from India. Byrnihat in Meghalaya topped the ranking, followed by New Delhi, Faridabad, Loni and Gurugram. Top 10 most-polluted cities in 2024