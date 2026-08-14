Datanomics: Jharkhand student protests expose deep socio-economic fractures

The standoff between student activists and Jharkhand authorities entered its 21st day, fuelled by persistent demonstrations over competitive exam paper leaks. This flashpoint has brought renewed scrutiny to Jharkhand's broader socio-economic indicators, particularly its educational investment, unemployment, and poverty levels. When mineral-rich Jharkhand was formed in 2001-02, its spending on education stood at 16 per cent of total budgetary expenditure, closely mirroring the all-India state share. Over the following decade, Jharkhand consistently prioritised education spending above national levels, peaking at 18.6 per cent in 2008-09 compared to the all-India state share of 14.3 per cent. However, this momentum subsequently shifted, with the all-India state share surpassing Jharkhand's allocations in most subsequent years. Despite the fluctuating education budget, Jharkhand's unemployment rate has remained lower than national levels over the last eight years. While both metrics had been declining steadily, unemployment spiked again in 2025. Meanwhile, multidimensional poverty indicators show that Bihar and Jharkhand continue to record the highest rates in the country; although their share of impoverished populations is declining, it remains well above the national average.