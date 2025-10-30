Datanomics: Measuring India's cloud seeding scale and rainfall impact

On October 28, Delhi saw its first-ever cloud seeding trial, which will go on till October 30. While some states have previously used cloud seeding in water-stressed regions such as Marathwada in Maharashtra, this marks the first attempt in the country to use it as an anti-pollution measure. The capital has been battling severe post-monsoon smog episodes, with air quality frequently dipping into the “severe” category in recent years. Shikha Chaturvedi

Globally, cloud seeding has been used since the 1970s across more than 50 countries, primarily for drought control, agricultural enhancement, and water management. China remains the largest