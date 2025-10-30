Thursday, October 30, 2025 | 12:30 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Datanomics: Measuring India's cloud seeding scale and rainfall impact

Datanomics: Measuring India's cloud seeding scale and rainfall impact

A 2014 Beijing study found that a 1 mm increase in rainfall intensity reduced PM2.5 levels by 4-28 per cent, highlighting the potential of such interventions in improving air quality

Maharashtra has been the most active state in using cloud seeding, followed by Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. These efforts have primarily focused on rainfall augmentation during droughts.

Shikha Chaturvedi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2025 | 12:24 AM IST

On October 28, Delhi saw its first-ever cloud seeding trial, which will go on till October 30. While some states have previously used cloud seeding in water-stressed regions such as Marathwada in Maharashtra, this marks the first attempt in the country to use it as an anti-pollution measure. The capital has been battling severe post-monsoon smog episodes, with air quality frequently dipping into the “severe” category in recent years. Shikha Chaturvedi
   
Globally, cloud seeding has been used since the 1970s across more than 50 countries, primarily for drought control, agricultural enhancement, and water management. China remains the largest
