Thursday, October 09, 2025 | 09:53 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / DCGI issues directive after 20 child deaths in MP linked to Coldrif syrup

DCGI issues directive after 20 child deaths in MP linked to Coldrif syrup

Directive follows inspections revealing lapses in compliance, where some manufacturers were reportedly failing to conduct adequate testing of raw materials and inactive ingredients before production

cough syrup

The DCGI further ordered all the state and Union Territory drug controllers to 'take measures to ensure testing before the manufacture and release of the batch to the market' (Photo: AdobeStock)

ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2025 | 9:48 AM IST

Listen to This Article

After 20 children's deaths in Madhya Pradesh linked to Coldrif cough syrup, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has issued a directive to all States and Union Territories, calling for strict compliance with the Drugs Rules, 1945, for the testing of raw materials and finished pharmaceutical formulations.

In a letter dated October 7, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) Dr Rajeev Singh Raghuvanshi emphasised the "critical importance of testing new materials, including the excipients, before their use in the manufacturing of pharmaceutical formulations."

The DCGI orders came in the wake of Madhya Pradesh's cough syrup deaths, stating, "There have been recent reports of child deaths in Chhindwara, Madhya Pradesh, allegedly linked to contaminated cough syrups and concerns related to the quality of these cough syrups."

 

The directive follows inspections revealing lapses in compliance, where some manufacturers were reportedly failing to conduct adequate testing of raw materials and inactive ingredients before production.

"Further during the inspections carried out at the manufacturing facilities and in the investigations of the drug declared as Not of Standard Quality, it was observed in the reports that the manufacturers are not carrying out testing of each batch of the excipients/inactive and active pharmaceutical ingredients for verification of compliance with the prescribed standards before using them in the manifacture of formulatuions and also in the finished products," the DCGI said in the letter.

Also Read

Supreme Court

Cough syrup deaths: PIL in SC seeks CBI probe, nationwide safety review

anatomic-heart-mode

India's heart aches: Cardiac medication sales surge 50% in 5 years

Sresan Pharmaceuticals' manufacturing unit, where the pharma company made its Coldriff cough syrup that allegedly killed 17 children in Madhya Pradesh

Coldrif cough syrup case: Sresan Pharma owner arrested in Chennai

Mumbai Metro Line-3

Mumbai Metro Line-3 fully operational after PM Modi inaugurates final phase

Highways: UP's path to become first $1 trn state

G R Infra gains 6% on ₹290-crore Jharkhand State Highways order

To address this systemic failure, the DCGI has directed that every licensee must ensure that raw materials are tested in their own laboratory or in approved laboratories prior to use in manufacturing, and that detailed records of such tests are maintained as specified under Schedule U.

The DCGI further ordered all the state and Union Territory drug controllers to "take measures to ensure testing before the manufacture and release of the batch to the market by way of monitoring during inspections, sensitising the manufacturers through circulars."

"Further, it shall also be ensured that the manufacturers have a robust vendor qualification system in place and use raw materials, including excipients, from reliable approved vendors only," the DCGI added.

Meanwhile, the Madhya Pradesh police have arrested S Ranganathan, the owner of the Tamil Nadu-based pharmaceuticals company that manufactured the Coldrif cough syrup linked to 20 children's deaths, police said on Thursday.

According to Chhindwara SP, Ranganathan will be presented before the Chennai court today and will be brought to Chhindwara after securing transit remand.

Madhya Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Health Minister Rajendra Shukla on Wednesday informed that 20 children have died in Madhya Pradesh after consuming the Coldrif cough syrup; meanwhile, five are undergoing treatment.

Of these 20 children, 17 are from Chhindwara district, two from Betul district, and one is from Pandhurna district.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Prime Minister Keir Starmer in Mumbai

Keir Starmer looks to India for digital ID example ahead of UK rollout plan

cough syrup

Chhindwara chemists announce strike after shops sealed over cough syrup

WHO, World Health Organisation, Bird flu

WHO flags gap in India's cough syrup testing following children's death

Bomb Threat, Delhi Police

Delhi Police to soon launch MCOCA unit to tackle organised crime, gangsters

hospitals, take two, Drug

DCGI urges state drug controllers to test pharma batches before release

Topics : Drug safety Cough syrup cold Child healthcare Child health in India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 09 2025 | 9:48 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayQ2 Results TodayTATA Capital IPO AllotmentReligare Broking Top Stocks PickGold-Silver Price TodayKarwa Chauth DateNobel Prize in Chemistry 2025Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon