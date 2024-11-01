Business Standard
Debroy's insights into economics shaped policy, inspired many: Amitabh Kant

Debroy (69), who was the chairman of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM), died on Friday morning

Amitabh Kant. Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Bibek Debroy's insights into economics shaped policy and inspired many, said India's G20 sherpa Amitabh Kant in his condolence message on Friday.

Debroy (69), who was the chairman of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM), died on Friday morning.

"I'm deeply saddened by the passing of Bibek Debroy. His insights into economics shaped policy and inspired many. He was a brilliant mind, and an incredibly kind soul who genuinely cared for the betterment of society," Kant said in a post on X.

Kant further said he fondly remember working with Debroy and being struck by his patience, and ability to articulate complex issues with unmatched clarity.

 

"You will be dearly missed Bibek. We have lost one of India's brightest minds today," he said.

Debroy was an alumnus of Ramakrishna Mission School, Narendrapur and Presidency College, Kolkata. He studied in Delhi School of Economics and then went to Trinity College, Cambridge.

Former NITI Aayog vice chairman Rajiv Kumar said,"Hugely distressed to learn about Dr Bibek Debroy's passing away. I first met him as a colleague in the @iift_official in 1987 when we both joined as professors in the newly created MPIB program."  "His outstanding work on translating the Upanishad's into English will be his rich legacy. May his soul rest in eternal peace. My deepest condolences to Suparna and the family," Kumar added.

