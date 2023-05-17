close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Decoded: What is biological process behind air pollution's effect on lungs?

A new study reveals a biological process that may be behind that link - a discovery which could provide new insights on better ways to treat or prevent diseases related to pollution exposure

IANS New York
Delhi fog, Delhi winters

2 min read Last Updated : May 17 2023 | 2:01 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The link between air pollution and lung disease has long been recognised. A new study reveals a biological process that may be behind that link - a discovery which could provide new insights on better ways to treat or prevent diseases related to pollution exposure.

The study found that exposure to ambient nanoparticles, or very small pollutants in the air, activates a cellular defence mechanism known as autophagy, which may reduce the ability of cells to fight off other potential harms.

This may help explain why air pollution increases a person's risk for a number of acute and chronic lung diseases, including lung cancer, interstitial pulmonary fibrosis, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

"We know that diseases, especially lung diseases, can result from air pollution exposure. What we don't know are the mechanisms by which that occurs," said Edward Crandall, Professor of pathology, at the Keck School of Medicine of University of Southern California (USC).

For the first time, the researchers found that, when exposed to nanoparticles, autophagy activity in cells seems to reach an upper threshold.

"The implication of these studies is that autophagy is a defence mechanism that has an upper limit, beyond which it can't defend the cell any further," Crandall said.

Also Read

11% of Covid cases that needed hospitalisations had lung scarring: Study

Toxic levels rise in Delhi air, experts warn of respiratory issues

New AI-powered breathalyser for disease sniffs out Covid-19 in real-time

Traffic-related air pollution can cause Alzheimer's disease: Research

Obesity in children is rising, it comes with major health consequences

Highest Shiv shrine Tungnath tilting by 6-10 degrees; ASI keeping an eye

Congress slams Modi govt over slump in LIC's market capitalisation

SIU raids several places in J-K's Kishtwar in terror funding case

Meta India partnership head Manish Chopra resigns; fourth exit in a year

CBI arrests US freelance journalist, Ex-Navy commander for spying

In the study, published in the journal Autophagy Reports, the researchers conducted a series of tests using lung adenocarcinoma cells.

They first exposed the cells to nanoparticles, then to rapamycin (a chemical known to stimulate autophagy), then to both nanoparticles and rapamycin.

In every case, autophagy activity reached the same upper threshold and did not increase further.

Consequently, cells may lack the ability to further boost autophagy to defend against other dangers, such as smoke inhalation or a viral or bacterial infection.

While autophagy is a boon for healthy cells, it makes cancer cells harder to destroy. Developing methods to raise or lower autophagy in cells could be a key way to protect against and treat disease, the team said.

--IANS

rvt/dpb

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : air pollution health

First Published: May 17 2023 | 2:01 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Meta India partnership head Manish Chopra resigns; fourth exit in a year

Meta, Meta India, Manish Chopra quits
2 min read

CBI arrests US freelance journalist, Ex-Navy commander for spying

68 personnel at CBI Mumbai office test positive for COVID-19
1 min read

India to have over 7,000 more ultra-rich individuals by 2027: Knight Frank

ultra high net worth individual
3 min read

Hyundai ties up with Shell to install 60 kW fast chargers at 36 dealerships

electric vehicle
1 min read

Be cautious about 'excessive use' of booster Covid doses: Srinath Reddy

vaccine
5 min read

Most Popular

View More

Monsoon rains to be 'slightly delayed', hit Kerala on June 4: IMD

Representative Image
3 min read

164 'positive indigenisation list' items indigenised: Defence ministry

defence
2 min read

Under the lens: Regulator moots pre-export govt testing for cough syrup cos

India cough syrup, new drug policy
3 min read

New parliament building to open soon marking 9-years of Modi government

Parliament
2 min read

Slight delay in onset of monsoon over Kerala; arrival likely on June 4: IMD

Photo: PTI
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon