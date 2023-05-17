close

CBI arrests US freelance journalist, Ex-Navy commander for spying

CBI has arrested a freelance journalist and Ex-Navy commander for collecting sensitive information related to defence matters illegally, passing them on to foreign agencies, officials said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
68 personnel at CBI Mumbai office test positive for COVID-19

1 min read Last Updated : May 17 2023 | 1:41 PM IST
CBI has arrested a freelance journalist and a former Navy commander for allegedly collecting sensitive information related to defence matters illegally and passing them on to foreign intelligence agencies, officials said on Wednesday.

Following an FIR against Vivek Raghuvanshi, CBI on Tuesday conducted searches on premises linked to the freelance journalist, listed as India correspondent of a US-based portal on defence and strategic affairs on its website, and people close to him at 12 places in Jaipur and National Capital Region (NCR), they said.

The agency has booked Raghuvanshi and former Navy commander Ashish Pathak under Section 3 (spying) of the Official Secrets Act and with Section 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.

Several sensitive documents were recovered during the searches and sent for legal scrutiny, officials added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : CBI navy

First Published: May 17 2023 | 1:41 PM IST

