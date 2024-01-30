Sensex (    %)
                        
Can flyers seek free accommodation from airlines for delays? Check rules

The months of December and January remain the period witnessing highest flight delays due to the recurring fog phenomenon, causing massive inconvenience to the passengers

The passengers are entitled to refreshments in case the delay extends up to 23 hours.

Nisha Anand New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 30 2024 | 12:17 PM IST

Trains and flights bound for Delhi and other North Indian destinations continue to face delays amid the ongoing fog chaos in the national capital, leaving passengers stranded and frustrated as they look to the aviation ministry for solutions.

December and January remain the period witnessing the highest flight delays due to the recurring fog phenomenon. In December 2023 alone, about 400,000 passengers were affected by flight delays and cancellations, according to a report by Livemint.
According to the Passenger Charter, in case of cancellations, airlines are required to give a written notice to the passengers, stating all the rules for compensation and assistance. However, most of the airlines don’t put this into practice, the report added.

Six key Passenger Charter rules on compensation and assistance:

1)Flight is expected to be delayed beyond six hours: The airline needs to communicate to the passengers about the flight rescheduling at least 24 hours prior to departure. The passengers are to be provided an alternative flight within six hours of the original time of departure or a full refund.

2) Flight delayed beyond six hours after check-in: The passengers are entitled to refreshments in case the delay extends up to 23 hours. After 24 hours, they are entitled to free hotel accommodation. Free accommodation is provided for flights scheduled to depart between 8 pm and 3 am if the delay extends beyond 6 hours.

 3)Flight cancellations: The airline must notify passengers of cancellations up to 24 hours before the departure date, offering the choice of an alternate flight or a full refund. If a passenger misses their connecting flight, they can seek monetary compensation from the airline. The compensation amounts are Rs 5,000, Rs 7,500, and Rs 10,000 for flights with block times up to one hour, between one and two hours, and over two hours, respectively. This is in addition to a full refund or an alternate flight, the report said.

4) Cancelling refundable tickets: The amount up to which refund will be compensated depends on various factors associated with the air fare ticket. However, the passengers should note that they do not lose on any undue charges. According to the rules, the airlines are supposed to refund charges like airport development fee, user development fee, and passenger service fee.

5)Baggage issues: If a passenger encounters any baggage loss, delay or damage, they are entitled to compensation of up to Rs 20,000 for domestic flights. This amount can go up to Rs 1,26,000 in case of international flights, according to the report.

6)Travel insurance: Buying travel insurance can prove to be beneficial, especially during this time of the year plagued by fog mayhem. The policy provides a fixed predetermined benefit for delays according to the specified rules on hours. If the airline does not offer an alternative in case of cancellations, the insured sum can be claimed. One should look for policies that offer 24/7 travel assistance service and cover issues such as delays, baggage claims.
First Published: Jan 30 2024 | 12:17 PM IST

