Food security, climate-smart approach focus areas at G20 deputies meeting

On the concluding day of the meeting, two consecutive sessions focused on drafting the communiqu by the member countries of G20 and was marked by elaborate discussions

Press Trust of India Chandigarh
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 31 2023 | 11:05 PM IST
The three-day meeting of agricultural deputies of the G20 agricultural working group culminated on Friday as delegates discussed various issues, including sustainable agriculture, food security and nutrition with a climate smart approach.

Delegates from 19 member countries, 10 invited countries and 10 international organisations participated in the second agricultural deputies meeting (ADM) in Chandigarh.

On the concluding day of the meeting, two consecutive sessions focused on drafting the communiqu by the member countries of G20 and was marked by elaborate discussions.

Delegates from other invited countries and international organisations also put forth their viewpoints during the session and contributed towards an inclusive discussion on the communiqu drafting exercise, said an official statement here.

After the session, secretary, department of agriculture and farmers welfare, Manoj Ahuja said he hoped the discussion on the draft communiqu and the deliberations will pave way for agreements on focus areas, which include food security and nutrition, climate smart agriculture, inclusive agriculture value chains and food systems and digitalisation for agricultural transformation.

The second ADM is expected to lay the groundwork for a consensus on the way forward for the growth of the agriculture sector, with the communiqu serving as a roadmap for addressing the challenges and opportunities of the global agriculture scenario.

After the meeting, the delegates visited historic Yadavindra Gardens located in Pinjore in Haryana, said the statement.

India assumed the G20 presidency for one year on December 1, 2022. The G20, or Group of 20, is an intergovernmental forum of the world's major developed and developing economies.

It comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US and the European Union (EU).

First Published: Mar 31 2023 | 8:44 PM IST

