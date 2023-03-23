JUST IN
Business Standard

Def ministry signs contract worth Rs 3700 cr with BEL for radars, receivers

The DR-118 RWR will considerably enhance the electronic warfare capabilities of the Su-30 MKI aircraft

Indian Air Force | Defence ministry

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Bharat Electronics, BEL
Bharat Electronics

The defence ministry on Thursday signed two contracts worth over Rs 3,700 crore with Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) for radars and receivers, which will enhance the operational capabilities of the Indian Air Force.

The first contract worth over Rs 2,800 crore pertains to the supply of Medium Power Radars (MPR) 'Arudhra' for the IAF, and the second, at an overall cost of around Rs 950 crore, relates to 129 DR-118 Radar Warning Receivers (RWR).

Both projects are under 'Buy IndianIDMM (Indigenously Designed Developed and Manufactured)' category. The projects are aimed at enhancing surveillance, detection, tracking and electronic warfare capabilities of the air force.

"These essentially embody the spirit of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' and will help facilitate the realisation of the country's journey to achieve self-reliance in defence manufacturing," the Indian Air Force (IAF) said in a statement.

MPR (Arudhra) radar has been indigenously designed and developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and will be manufactured by BEL. Its successful trials have already been conducted by the IAF.

It is a 4D multi-function phased array radar with electronic steering in both azimuth and elevation for surveillance, detection and tracking of aerial targets. The system will have target identification based on interrogations from co-located identification friend or foe system.

The DR-118 RWR will considerably enhance the electronic warfare capabilities of the Su-30 MKI aircraft. Majority of sub-assemblies and parts will be sourced from indigenous manufacturers, the statement said.

The IAF said the project will boost and encourage active participation of indian electronics and associated industries, including MSMEs. It is also expected to generate employment of approximately two lakh man-days over a period of three and half years, it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, March 23 2023. 21:19 IST

