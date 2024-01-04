Sensex (    %)
                        
Defence ministry signs Rs 802 crore contract for military wagons, equipment

The contracts include 697 bogie open military wagons from Jupiter Wagons Limited, and 56 mechanical minefield marking equipment from BEML Ltd

Rajnath Singh

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo: PTI)

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 04 2024 | 4:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has signed two worth Rs 802 crore for indigenous military equipment procurement. The first contract, valued at Rs 473 crore, was inked with Jupiter Wagons Limited for the acquisition of 697 bogie open military (BOM) wagons. The second contract, worth Rs 329 crore, was signed with M/s BEML Ltd for the procurement of 56 mechanical minefield marking equipment (MMME) Mark II.

The BOM wagons, designed by the Research Design and Standard Organisation (RDSO), serve as specialist wagons which allow the mobilisation of Indian Army units. These wagons play a pivotal role in transporting various military assets such as light vehicles, artillery guns, BMPs, and engineering equipment from peacetime locations to operational areas.
"This Critical Rolling Stock will ensure speedy and simultaneous induction of units and equipment into operational areas during any conflict situation besides, facilitating their peacetime movement for Military exercise and movement of units from one station to another," The MoD's official statement read.

The procurement of MMME is also a significant step in adhering to international protocols. The MMME Mark II, priced at Rs 329 crore, is designed to operate cross-country with a full load of stores, streamlining the process of marking minefields with minimal time and manpower.

The ministry stated, "The equipment is based on an in-service High Mobility Vehicle having advanced mechanical and electrical systems which will reduce the timings for minefield marking during operations and will enhance the operational capability of the Indian Army."

These contracts also align with the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat, which includes promoting indigenous manufacturing and encouraging private sector participation in defence production. On New Year's day, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh stated that the government was working on developing a strong base of "domestic defence industrial ecosystem to make India a strategic economy". He also highlighted that this was the first time defence imports in the country had gone down.

The minister also stated that around 509 pieces of defence equipment have been identified whose manufacturing can be done indigenously. This will also in turn boost the defence manufacturing sector in India.

Topics : defence firms Defence ministry Ministry of Defence defence manufacturing sector defence manufacturing BS Web Reports

First Published: Jan 04 2024 | 4:55 PM IST

