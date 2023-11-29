Sensex (1.10%)
Defence Ministry to discuss mega military projects worth Rs 2 trn tomorrow

The projects on the agenda include India's largest-ever deal to buy 97 Light Combat Aircraft Mark1A and upgrade 84 Su-30MKIs

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 29 2023 | 10:57 PM IST
The Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government is set to give a big push to indigenisation in the defence sector as the Defence Ministry is scheduled to hold a meeting to discuss projects worth around Rs 2 lakh crore including two mega fighter aircraft projects and the light attack helicopter deal.
The high-profile Defence Acquisition Council meeting led by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and attended by entire top military brass is scheduled to be held on Thursday, defence sources said.
The projects on the agenda include India's largest-ever deal to buy 97 Light Combat Aircraft Mark1A and upgrade 84 Su-30MKIs.
Both the projects planned to be carried out indigenously are expected to open up huge export potential for the Indian military industry, the sources said.
The other major project is the plan to acquire 156 Light Combat Helicopter Prachand which would be divided between the Army and the Air Force which is the lead service for procurement in this case.
The plan also includes buying 400 Tower Artillery Gun Systems which are likely to cost around Rs 6,500 crore. The Indian Army also has proposals related to assault rifle procurement and armoured personnel carriers for discussion at the meeting.
The indigenous Medium Range Surface to Air Missile air defence system for the Indian Navy would also be a critical project for indigenisation.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been leading the drive for indigenous defence systems and has virtually banned imports from foreign countries.
Several routes for indigenisation have been allowed for the forces to meet their critical requirements but indigenously developed and designed equipment is given top priority.
India has also been able to get rid of the tag of being the largest importer of weapons in the world by following the indigenisation path.

Topics : Rajnath Singh Modi govt defence sector

First Published: Nov 29 2023 | 10:57 PM IST

