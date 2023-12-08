Sensex (0.21%)
69666.38 + 144.69
Nifty (-0.17%)
20901.15 -36.55
Nifty Smallcap (0.45%)
6802.60 + 30.50
Nifty Midcap (0.38%)
44662.50 + 167.50
Nifty Bank (-0.09%)
46797.20 -44.20
Heatmap

Delay in fund disbursal halted all works of Delhi Jal Board: Somnath Bharti

In an interview with PTI, he said that since maintenance work happens every day and DJB contractors have gone on strike due to non-payment of dues, the work of the jal board has been "suffering"

All you need to know about Somnath Bharti's many controversies

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 08 2023 | 09:28 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Delhi Jal Board vice-chairman Somnath Bharti Friday said all maintenance and developmental works of DJB have "come to a standstill" due to the delay in disbursal of funds from the finance secretary.
In an interview with PTI, he said that since maintenance work happens every day and DJB contractors have gone on strike due to non-payment of dues, the work of the jal board has been "suffering".
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The Delhi Jal Board contractors association has been on strike since November 27 over non-payment of dues, with its general secretary Vinay Mangla claiming that around 1,150 contractors have halted their work until payments are made to everyone.
Bharti said, "Multiple projects are underway and contractors haven't been paid since February. Maintenance work, including cleaning of contamination, and repairing or replacing pipelines, happens every other day in Delhi. All maintenance and developmental works of DJB have come to a standstill due to delay in disbursal of funds."

He said that as a plea was filed in the matter in the Delhi High Court, the finance secretary was asked by one of the judges to file a personal affidavit about the issue.
"The problem with the finance department is that they don't tell us the problems in one go. Hence, the contractors were bound to move the Delhi High Court. During the hearing, one of the judges said that let the finance secretary file a personal affidavit and hence now we are expecting that the funds might get released by tomorrow. But unless it comes, we are uncertain," the DJB vice-chairman told PTI.
Speaking about the projects and work that have been affected due to delay in disbursal of funds, Bharti said water supply in slum areas and JJ clusters, and other maintenance projects have been hit.
"Whatever issues were raised by the finance secretary, we have been working on it diligently. It is the Delhi assembly that sanctions the budget, so it has to be released. The question here is, who runs the government? Is it the finance secretary or the chief minister?" he posed.
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has said that his government has ordered an audit of the Delhi Jal Board's records of the last 15 years by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) to ascertain if there have been any irregularities.

Also Read

Delhi BJP protest at DJB headquarters over 'shortage' of drinking water

80 fishermen released from Pakistan arrive in Gujarat, reunite with kin

What Arvind Kejriwal's arrest would mean

Rs 16,484 cr from central fund under Jal Jeevan Mission lying unused: Govt

Kejriwal-led flood control committee failed to meet in last 2 yrs: Report

LIVE: Ex-Telangana CM KCR falls down in farmhouse, admitted to hospital

Veteran actor Junior Mehmood passes away after long battle with cancer

Canada's allegations over Nijjar's killing not part of probe, says govt

Those behind assassination plot need to be held accountable: US to India

Kannada, English among subjects to be taught in madrasas: CM Siddaramaiah

The Delhi BJP, however, claimed the Kejriwal government was rattled after it levelled allegations of irregularities in the DJB and said it would continue to "expose corruption" by Aam Aadmi Party leaders.
Lashing out at the BJP, Bharti alleged that false information about the Delhi government is being circulated by officers.
"There is certain selective information about our administration that gets leaked out to the BJP. How do they get hold of it? What source do they have? The L-G office is doing it. The officers are spreading false information. They (BJP) have central agencies, why don't they investigate the irregularities rather than doing politics over it? Bharti told PTI.
"They should also do a CAG audit of 15 years of the Delhi police," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Somnath Bharti Delhi government Delhi Jal Board AAP government central government

First Published: Dec 08 2023 | 09:28 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveRBI MPC Meet LiveAnimal Movie Box Office Collection Day 5Delhi AQI TodayBihar Board Exam Dates 2024India vs Australia Playing 11Gold-Silver Price TodayCyclone Michaung

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh BaghelAssembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon