Veteran actor Junior Mehmood passes away after long battle with cancer

Veteran actor Junior Mehmood, known for his roles in films like 'Kati Patang' and 'Aan Milo Sajna' among others, is currently battling with stage four cancer

Junior Mehmood

Junior Mehmood | image: x @ANI

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 08 2023 | 08:36 AM IST
Veteran actor Junior Mehmood, who was battling with stage four cancer passed away in Mumbai on Friday. He was 67.
The actor breathed his last in the early hours of Friday.
Junior Mehmood's family friend confirmed the news and said, "He passed away last night at 2 am in Mumbai. He was suffering from stomach cancer and was not keeping well for the last few days. His last rites will be performed in Santacruz burial ground after today's afternoon prayers."
Jr Mehmood's close friend Salam Kazi earlier told ANI, "He was ill for 2 months and initially we thought that he might have some minor problem but after that suddenly his weight started decreasing. And when the medical reports came, it said there was cancer in the liver and lungs and a tumour in the intestine and he has also developed jaundice. So the treatment going on, but the doctors said it's a stage four cancer."
Recently, actor Sachin Pilgaonkar, known for his role in films like 'Nadiya Ke Paar' and 'Balika Badhu' urged his fans to pray for veteran actor Junior Mehmood's health.
Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Sachin shared a post which reads, "I request you all to pray for my childhood friend Jr Mehmood who's suffering with a fatal illness. I had a video conversation with him a couple of days ago and went to see him today but he was sleeping as he was under medication. I am in touch with his son and Johnny Lever regarding his health. May god bless him."
Actor Johny Lever also paid a visit to Jr Mehmood at his Mumbai residence.
Actor Naeem Sayyed, popularly known as Junior Mehmood has been featured in over 200 films in different languages.

He is best known for movies like 'Brahmachari' (1968), 'Mera Naam Joker' (1970), 'Parvarish' (1977), and 'Do Aur Do Paanch' (1980).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Dec 08 2023 | 08:36 AM IST

