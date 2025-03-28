Friday, March 28, 2025 | 05:16 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Delegation of employees alleging unfair dismissal by ICICI Bank meets Rahul

The delegation of employees alleging unfair dismissal by the bank met Gandhi at his office at the Parliament House Complex. There was no immediate reaction from the private bank

The delegation of employees alleging unfair dismissal by the bank met Gandhi at his office at the Parliament House Complex. | (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
A delegation of employees alleging unfair dismissal by the ICICI Bank met with Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Friday and shared accounts of being "abruptly terminated" while on medical leave or for raising concerns about management practices.

The delegation of employees alleging unfair dismissal by the bank met Gandhi at his office at the Parliament House Complex.

There was no immediate reaction from the private bank.

They shared accounts of being abruptly terminated while on medical leave, during periods of sanctioned absence, or for raising concerns about management practices, the Congress said in a post on X.

 

The employees highlighted that such practices are not isolated to ICICI Bank but reflect a broader trend across private sector banks, driven by mounting pressure to maximise profits.

First Published: Mar 28 2025 | 5:15 PM IST

