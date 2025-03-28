Friday, March 28, 2025 | 08:36 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Delhi air remains 'poor' for fourth day, AQI at 231 as temperature rises

Delhi air remains 'poor' for fourth day, AQI at 231 as temperature rises

Gurugram in Haryana reported an AQI of 274, while Noida and Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh recorded AQIs of 176 and 182, respectively

Delhi pollution

Earlier this week, CAQM invoked Stage I of the Grap

Apexa Rai New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 28 2025 | 8:35 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Delhi’s air quality remained in the ‘poor’ category on Friday morning for the fourth consecutive day. The Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 231 at 7 am on March 28, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), compared to 247 at the same time on Thursday. 

AQI across Delhi-NCR

 
Air quality across Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) worsened, remaining in the ‘poor’ or ‘moderate’ category. Delhi’s 24-hour average AQI stood at 259 at 4 pm on March 27. Gurugram in Haryana reported an AQI of 274, while Noida and Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh recorded AQIs of 176 and 182, respectively. Ghaziabad’s AQI dropped to 311, deteriorating to the ‘very poor’ category.
 
   

CAQM invokes Grap stage I curbs 

 
Earlier this week, Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) invoked Stage I of the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) in Delhi-NCR after the city’s air quality index (AQI) fell into the ‘poor’ category.
 
The decision was based on the CPCB daily AQI bulletin. Under Stage I, all 27 prescribed measures must be strictly implemented by the relevant agencies, including the NCR Pollution Control Boards and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee.
 
Authorities have urged residents to support Grap by adhering to guidelines such as keeping vehicle engines well-tuned, maintaining proper tyre pressure, and ensuring pollution control certificates are up to date.

Delhi weather update

 
Delhi is set for a brief respite as the maximum temperature is expected to drop to 33 degrees Celsius today. The sky will remain partly cloudy, with strong surface winds of 15-25 km/h prevailing throughout the day.  Friday's forecast predicts a minimum temperature of 18 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 33 degrees Celsius.
 

More From This Section

Supreme Court, SC

Cash discovery row: Delhi fire services chief appears before SC probe panel

Odisha govt clears ₹1.65 trn investment proposals, to create 50K jobs

Odisha govt clears ₹1.65 trn investment proposals, to create 50K jobs

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu walks out of Rajahmundry jail after he was granted interim bail by the Andhra Pradesh High Court in the Skill Development Scam Case, in Rajamahendravaram on

Will uplift poor Muslims financially, protect Waqf Board properties: Naidu

Mamata Banerjee

At Oxford, Mamata says her governance model doesn't allow discrimination

Delhi Assembly, Delhi Legislative Assembly

Delhi Assembly to discuss Mustafabad name change, CAG report on DTC today

Topics : Air Quality Index BS Web Reports Delhi air quality Air quality air pollution Delhi weather

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 28 2025 | 8:35 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayLatest LIVE newsStocks To BuySRH vs LSG Pitch ReportWhat is Studio GhibliIPL 2025 Point TableIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon