Delhi airport to close T2 for 4-6 months from April for refurbishment

Delhi airport to close T2 for 4-6 months from April for refurbishment

The refurbishment work at T2 is set to commence in the new financial year (2025-26) and is expected to be completed in the second quarter of the financial year

Photo: Shutterstock

Deepak Patel
Jan 10 2025 | 6:03 PM IST

Delhi airport's Terminal 2 (T2) will be shut from April onwards for about four to six months as its operator, Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), refurbishes it.
 
"The temporary closure of Terminal 2 is expected to cause minimal disruption to operations, as the newly developed Terminal 1 will absorb the additional load, ensuring continued service to passengers," the GMR Group-led DIAL stated.
 
A certain part of T1 was reopened in August last year, about two months after it was closed because a section of its roof had collapsed amid heavy rains, killing one person and injuring several others.
 
 
The refurbishment work at T2 is set to commence in the new financial year (2025-26) and is expected to be completed in the second quarter of the financial year. "T2 will undergo a temporary shutdown for approximately four to six months to complete these improvements," it mentioned.
 
Under the refurbishment plan, DIAL will procure six passenger boarding bridges for the terminal. There will be multiple mechanical and electrical improvements, and a new high-resolution flight information display system will be deployed. DIAL will also refurbish the airside and apron area of the terminal.
 
Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, CEO, DIAL, mentioned, “The refurbishment of the four-decade-old T2 is the need of the hour... With the terminal's projected passenger capacity expected to reach its peak by 2025-26, these enhancements will be crucial in supporting the growing demand for air travel, particularly for domestic passengers. This initiative is a key part of DIAL’s long-term strategy to establish Delhi airport as a leading hub for both domestic and international travellers."
   

Delhi airport IGI Airport Airport terminals

Jan 10 2025 | 6:02 PM IST

