Delhi, Bombay High Courts evacuated after bomb threat emails, later hoax

Delhi, Bombay High Courts evacuated after bomb threat emails, later hoax

Both courts suspended hearings briefly; police confirm no explosives found

A bomb disposal van, two fire brigade vehicles and two ambulances were spotted outside the High Court premises in Delhi. (Representative image: PTI)

BS Reporter Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2025 | 10:46 PM IST

A bomb threat on Friday spread panic in the Delhi High Court (HC) for litigants and judges alike, prompting the latter to rise abruptly. Shortly after this, the Bombay HC also received a similar threat, leading to the suspension of hearings. 
After the evacuation of judges and litigants from courtrooms, the Delhi police declared it a hoax. Similarly, nothing was found on the Bombay HC premises. Both emails were received allegedly from the same source, people in the know said. 
The email allegedly mentioned three bombs planted in the courtroom of three judges in Delhi. 
A bomb disposal van, two fire brigade vehicles, and two ambulances were spotted outside the Delhi HC premises. 
 
Chief Justice of India BR Gavai sought a report on the bomb threat case in Delhi and the Bombay HC and has asked the Secretary General of the Supreme Court to provide an update on the case.

Bomb Threat Calls Delhi High Court Bombay High Court

First Published: Sep 12 2025 | 10:46 PM IST

