Friday, September 12, 2025 | 10:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / IPV to invest in 50 startups by 2025-end, says co-founder Ankur Mittal

IPV to invest in 50 startups by 2025-end, says co-founder Ankur Mittal

Mittal added that though the firm continues to be a sector-agnostic company, its last few investments have been in consumer tech, health, sports, and deep-tech

Ankur Mittal

Ankur Mittal

Udisha Srivastav New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2025 | 10:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Angel investing network, Inflection Point Ventures (IPV), plans to invest in nearly 50 companies by the end of 2025, according to Ankur Mittal, co-founder of the firm. The firm has so far invested in 33 companies.
 
“We have made 33 investments to date in calendar year 2025. This calendar year, we expect to make around 50 investments. Being sector-agnostic, these opportunities will continue to span a diverse range of industries rather than being confined to any specific sector,” said Mittal in an interaction. 
 
However, Mittal added that though the firm continues to be a sector-agnostic company, its last few investments have been in consumer tech, health, sports, and deep-tech. “These sectors have a lot of regulatory support and investor interest,” he added.
 
 
A few investments of IPV this year include a protein-focused food startup, Fitfeast, contemporary home decor firm Artment, Android laptop brand Primebook, Edge AI hardware startup BharatPi, clean-tech company producing high-quality water Uravu, and space-tech firm Xovian Aerospace.
 
The firm typically writes cheques ranging from $100,000-$1 million, depending on the stage of the business. So far, ₹50 crore has been invested in startups at various stages.

Also Read

Aerospace, satellites, space

From petri dish to payload: India's next Big Bang in future deeptechpremium

startup funding, startups

India's startup dreams will only flourish if we nurture the VC ecosystempremium

Founders of City Mall- Angad Kikla, Naisheel Verdhan, and Rahul Gill

CityMall raises $47 mn funding to build value e-commerce for Bharat

Narayan Murthy

Family office to Narayana Murthy wary of startups amid valuation cuts

artificial intelligence, Technology, ecommerce, Startups

AI entertainment startup Dashverse raises $13 mn to power GenAI content

 
In total, Mittal shared that the firm has invested more than ₹800 crore across over 250 startups and has delivered over 50 exits.
 
On exits, Mittal said the firm will complete 15 exits by year-end. “We expect to complete four to five more exits in the remaining part of this year, bringing the total number of exits to more than 15 in calendar year 2025,” he added. 
 
Last year, in 2024, IPV recorded 14 exits, delivering an average internal rate of return (IRR) of 36 per cent.
 
In an earlier interaction, IPV had said that it sees exits as both a milestone and a wealth creation opportunity. The firm had said that for 2025, it is targeting an IRR of over 40 per cent.

More From This Section

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi to launch ₹71,850 crore infra, energy projects in five states

Gift city

India finds out how hard it is to build a finance hub from scratch

Indian Flag, China Flag, India China

India plans $3.4 billion rail project near border with China for security

H D Kumaraswamy Union Minister of Heavy Industries and Steel.

LIVE news: Govt preparing incentives to encourage production of rare earth magnets, says minister

Rain, Delhi Rains, Monsoon

Monsoon withdrawal likely to begin around September 17, says IMD

Topics : Indian startups Indian startup factory Angel investing

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 12 2025 | 10:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNepal Protest LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayInfosys Share BuybackWho is Larry EllisonBenjamin Netanyahu on Doha StrikeTop Penny Stocks To BuyUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon