LIVE news updates: CP Radhakrishnan to take oath as Vice President today
LIVE updates today: Catch all the latest developments here
BS Web Team New Delhi
The oath-taking ceremony of Vice President-elect CP Radhakrishnan will be conducted on Friday at Rashtrapati Bhawan in the national capital. President Droupadi Murmu will administer the oath of office to Radhakrishnan.
Radhakrishnan, the NDA nominee, was elected as the 15th Vice President of India on Tuesday, securing 452 votes against Opposition candidate and former Supreme Court judge B. Sudershan Reddy, who received 300 votes.Israel's leaders showed they do not care about the hostages held in the Gaza Strip after its attack this week on Hamas leaders in Doha, Qatar's prime minister told the United Nations on Thursday, but vowed to keep pressing for peace as global powers united to condemn the strike.
With Tuesday's deadly attack on the US ally, Israel has gone beyond any borders, any limitations, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said at an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council.
However, Qatar would not give up on efforts to end the nearly two-year war in Gaza and would continue our humanitarian and diplomatic role without any hesitation in order to stop the bloodshed, he said.
The strike killed at least six people as Hamas leaders gathered in Doha to consider a US proposal for a ceasefire in Gaza, risking upending negotiations mediated by Qatar and Egypt and intensifying Israel's growing global isolation.
Extremists that rule Israel today do not care about the hostages otherwise, how do we justify the timing of this attack? Sheikh Mohammed said. Earlier, he told CNN that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was directly to blame for killing any hope for those hostages.
In response, Israel's Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon said that history will not be kind to accomplices.
9:04 AM
Brazilian Supreme Court panels sentences Bolsonaro to more than 27 years in prison for coup attempt
A panel of Brazilian Supreme Court justices sentenced former president Jair Bolsonaro to 27 years and three months in prison Thursday after convicting him of attempting a coup to remain in office despite his 2022 electoral defeat. Bolsonaro is currently under house arrest in Brasilia. He can appeal the sentence.
Topics : Narendra Modi Rahul Gandhi India Nepal ties BJP Congress Russia Ukraine Vice President election israel Qatar
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Sep 12 2025 | 9:07 AM IST