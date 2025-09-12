Friday, September 12, 2025 | 08:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / PM Modi to launch ₹71,850 crore infra, energy projects in five states

PM Modi to launch ₹71,850 crore infra, energy projects in five states

PM Modi will visit Mizoram, Manipur, Assam, West Bengal and Bihar between September 13 and 15 to launch and lay foundation stones for projects worth Rs 71,850 crore

With direct connectivity established, Modi will flag off three new express trains — Sairang (Aizawl)-Delhi (Anand Vihar Terminal) Rajdhani Express, Sairang-Guwahati Express and Sairang-Kolkata Express. | (Photo:PTI)

BS Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2025 | 8:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Mizoram, Manipur, Assam, West Bengal and Bihar between September 13 and 15 to inaugurate infrastructure and energy projects worth over Rs 71,850 crore.
 
In Aizawl on Saturday, he will inaugurate projects worth Rs 9,000 crore, including the first rail connection between Mizoram’s capital and the rest of the network. This includes the Rs 8,070 crore Bairabi–Sairang rail line, which has 45 tunnels constructed under complex geological conditions, along with 55 major bridges and 88 minor bridges.
 
With direct connectivity established, Modi will flag off three new express trains — Sairang (Aizawl)-Delhi (Anand Vihar Terminal) Rajdhani Express, Sairang-Guwahati Express and Sairang-Kolkata Express. He will also lay the foundation stone of multiple road projects, including the Aizawl Bypass Road (Rs 500 crore), Thenzawl–Sialsuk Road and Khankawn–Rongura Road.
 
 
The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of the Chhimtuipui River Bridge on the Lawngtlai–Siaha Road, part of the Kaladan Multimodal Transit Framework aimed at boosting cross-border trade. The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said the enhanced connectivity would improve access to hospitals, universities and markets.
 
In Manipur, foundation stones for projects worth Rs 7,300 crore will be laid. These include Manipur Urban Roads, drainage and an asset management improvement project worth over Rs 3,600 crore; five National Highway projects worth more than Rs 2,500 crore; and the Manipur Infotech Development project along with working women’s hostels at nine locations.

In Assam, projects include Darrang Medical College and Hospital, the Guwahati Ring Road Project — aimed at enhancing mobility, decongesting traffic, and improving connectivity in and around the state capital — and the Kuruwa–Narengi Bridge over the Brahmaputra River to strengthen connectivity and socio-economic growth.
 
In poll-bound Bihar, Modi will lay the foundation stone for the Bikramshila–Katareah rail line worth Rs 2,170 crore. “It will provide a direct rail link across the Ganga, significantly benefitting people in the region,” the PMO said. He will also inaugurate the new rail line between Araria–Galgalia (Thakurganj), worth over Rs 4,410 crore.
 
The Prime Minister will flag off the Vande Bharat Express between Jogbani and Danapur, directly benefitting districts such as Araria, Purnea, Madhepura, Saharsa, Khagaria, Begusarai, Samastipur, Muzaffarpur, Vaishali and Patna. He will also flag off Amrit Bharat trains — fully non-air-conditioned services designed to ease mobility for lower-income passengers. Overall, projects worth Rs 36,000 crore will be launched or initiated in Bihar.
 
On Sunday, Modi will inaugurate Assam Bio-ethanol Private Ltd and lay the foundation stone of a polypropylene plant at Golaghat. These projects are aimed at boosting Assam’s clean energy and petrochemical sectors.

Topics : Narendra Modi Manipur northeast infra projects Infra Projects

First Published: Sep 12 2025 | 8:20 PM IST

