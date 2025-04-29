Tuesday, April 29, 2025 | 04:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Delhi Cabinet approves draft bill to regulate fees in private, govt schools

Delhi Cabinet approves draft bill to regulate fees in private, govt schools

Earlier this month, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta had stated that her government is committed to transparency and protection of children's rights in education

So far, there has been no law in Delhi to regulate how private schools determine or hike their fees (Representational image)

Boris Pradhan New Delhi
Apr 29 2025 | 4:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Delhi Cabinet has approved a draft bill to regulate fees in private and government schools. The decision was made in the wake of rising frustration among parents regarding exorbitant hikes in school fees throughout the national capital. Once tabled and passed in the Delhi Assembly, the bill will come into law and enforce regulations on fee structures of private and government schools.  
  So far, there has been no law in Delhi to regulate how private schools determine or hike their fees. 
   
Earlier, the Delhi education department had issued showcause notices to 11 private schools over fee increases and has also received complaints about the practice of dummy schooling in several unaided private institutions. Officials stated that about 20 such schools have been identified, and separate action will be taken against them.   
Earlier this month, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta had stated that her government is committed to transparency and protection of children's rights in education. Gupta also said that these schools have been asked to respond, failing which strict action will be taken against them. "No school has the right to harass parents over fees or remove students unfairly," Gupta had asserted.
 
  (More details awaited)

First Published: Apr 29 2025 | 4:04 PM IST

