Bangladeshi infiltrators rapidly settling in Jharkhand: Babulal Marandi

Bangladeshi infiltrators rapidly settling in Jharkhand: Babulal Marandi

Marandi claimed that 3,000 Muslim children in Chakulia, East Singhbhum, were being issued Aadhaar cards, despite there being no Muslim families in the area

Babulal Marandi

Marandi also criticised the state government for allegedly shielding infiltrators (Photo: PTI)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 26 2025 | 2:12 PM IST

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State President Babulal Marandi raised concerns on Saturday over the alleged infiltration of Bangladeshi nationals into Jharkhand.

Marandi claimed that 3,000 Muslim children in Chakulia, East Singhbhum, were being issued Aadhaar cards, despite there being no Muslim families in the area.

Taking to the social media platform X, Marandi wrote in Hindi, "Bangladeshi infiltrators are now rapidly settling outside Santhal Pargana in Kolhan as well. In the village of Chakulia in East Singhbhum district, where no Muslim family lives, the making of Aadhar cards for 3,000 Muslim children is a serious threat to the internal security of Jharkhand."

 

Marandi also criticised the state government for allegedly shielding infiltrators and hindering investigations, warning that such actions could compromise the state's security and cultural integrity.

"Information has come to light many times that illegal documents are prepared for infiltrators by giving them shelter in mosques and madrasas. Despite this, the Hemant government goes to the Supreme Court to stop the investigation of Bangladeshi infiltration. In the greed of vote bank and power, JMM-Congress has made Jharkhand sit on a powder keg. Bharatiya Janata Party will continue its decisive fight against infiltration to protect the culture and traditions of Jharkhand so that Jharkhand can be saved from a situation like Malda, Murshidabad," he added in his post.

Earlier today, in a massive crackdown across Gujarat led to the detention of over 550 illegal Bangladesh immigrants in Ahmedabad and Surat.

Gujarat police officials said that these individuals were residing in India with forged documents. Deportation proceedings will follow after verification and interrogation.

The coordinated operations were led by multiple law enforcement units, including the Special Operations Group (SOG), Crime Branch, Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU), Prevention of Crime Branch (PCB), and local police teams.

Officials said that all detained individuals were in India without valid documentation and had used fake papers to establish residence.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Jharkhand Bharatiya Janata Party Babulal Marandi BJP

First Published: Apr 26 2025 | 2:11 PM IST

