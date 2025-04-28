Monday, April 28, 2025 | 04:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
'Do you control your party?' BJP's Ravi Shankar Prasad to Rahul, Kharge

'Do you control your party?' BJP's Ravi Shankar Prasad to Rahul, Kharge

Ravi Shankar Prasad criticised Congress for controversial statements, alleging Pakistan is exploiting them to tarnish India's reputation, amid rising tensions with Pakistan after Pahalgam attack

Ravi Shankar Prasad (Photo: PTI)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
Last Updated : Apr 28 2025 | 4:23 PM IST

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ravi Shankar Prasad today accused some Congress leaders of making statements about the recent Pahalgam terror attack that are being exploited by Pakistan to tarnish India’s reputation. His remarks come amid escalating tensions between the two countries. 
Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters, Prasad questioned Congress party’s Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge if they had any control over such statements from within their party.  “Do Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge have no control over their party? Or were their comments merely formalities, while allowing others to speak freely as they wished?” Prasad asked. 
 
Prasad’s remarks followed controversy stirred by comments made by Karnataka Chief Minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah regarding the terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, which claimed 26 lives, mostly tourists. 
The controversy ignited after Siddaramaiah said on Saturday that there was no need for war in response to a question about India’s reaction to the Pahalgam attack. “Peace should prevail across the country. The Centre must strengthen security to protect the people,” he said. 
Following these remarks, Pakistan’s media hailed Siddaramaiah, calling him “Pakistan Ratna”, prompting a backlash from the BJP. In response, the Karnataka Chief Minister clarified his statement, asserting that war should always be a last resort. He emphasised that conflict should only be considered when all other options to resolve the situation have failed. 

“War should always be a nation’s last resort — never the first, nor the only option. Only when every other means to defeat the enemy has failed, should a country be compelled to go to war,” Siddaramaiah wrote in a post on social media platform X.
Prasad also named Maharashtra leader Vijay Wadettiwar, Karnataka minister R B Timmapur, and Robert Vadra for their controversial comments on the Pahalgam terror attack.   
 

Omar Abdullah distances statehood demand from Pahalgam attack

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said on Monday that he would not use the Pahalgam tragedy to demand statehood for the Union Territory. Addressing the state Assembly, Abdullah said, “I will not use this moment to demand statehood,” highlighting the loss of lives. He emphasised that it would be inappropriate to link such a sensitive event to the issue of statehood.
Referring to the Pahalgam attack, he called it a “turning point” in the fight against terror, adding, “This attack has hollowed us out.”
 
[With agency inputs]

Topics : Rahul Gandhi Pahalgam attack BS Web Reports Ravi Shankar Prasad mallikarjun kharge Congress BJP

First Published: Apr 28 2025 | 4:23 PM IST

